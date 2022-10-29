English
    Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad, several injured

    PTI
    October 29, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
    Representative Image

    At least 25 people were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a house in Bihar's Aurangabad district in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

    The incident happened when the family of Anil Goswami, who owns the house, was cooking for Chhath Puja around 2.30 am, they said.

    Fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot but exploding cooking gas cylinders further fuelled the blaze, they added.

    Those injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital, officials said.

    An investigation is underway to identify the cause of the fire, they said.

    PTI
    first published: Oct 29, 2022 09:56 am
