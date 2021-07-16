Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2021: MSBSHSE announces Class 10 results; pass percentage at 99.95%

The result link will be activated at 1 pm and students can check their results on MSBSHSE's official website http://result.mh-ssc.ac.in or www.mahahsscboard.in.







The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra board SSC result 2021 on July 16.

As per the News18 report, this year, the pass percentage has increased to 99.95 percent. The girls have outshine the boys. The pass percentage of girls is 99.96 percent while that of the boys is 99.94 percent. The report also states that nearly 1000 students received 100 percent result. The Konkan region tops with 100 percent pass percentage while Nagpur the lowest at 99.84 percent.

Of the total 22767 schools registered with Maharashtra Board, 22,384 schools have got 100 percent results. However, as per the report, nine schools from across the state have recorded 0 percent pass percentage which means not a single student have passed the exams. This can due to the classes that were held online which might have left unequal fields for students with and without access to internet and devices.

Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad wished the students and also explained the steps to check the SSC results 2021 on her official twitter handle.



Last year, the Class 10 results were declared on July 29. The pass percentage was 95.30. The pass percentage of girl students stood at 97.91 percent and that of the boys was 93.90 percent.

The Maharashtra government had cancelled the exams for the Class 10 board for 2021 due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in India. The results will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the students in the internal examinations of Class 9 and Class 10.