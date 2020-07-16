Maharashtra HSC result 2020: Pass percentage improves nearly 5% to 90.66%

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra HSC result 2020: Pass percentage improves nearly 5% to 90.66%

Maharashtra 12th Result: Students can check their result at mahresult.nic.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. A total of 12 lakh passed the HSC exam 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra Board declared the Maharashtra HSC result 2020 on July 16 on the board official website mahresult.nic.in. A total of 14,20,575 students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC exams this year of which 12,81,712 students have cleared the exams. The overall pass percentage of the Maharashtra HSC result 2020 has witnessed a rise of 4.78 in pass percentage which is 90.66 percent. In 2019, the pass percentage was 85.88 percent.

The girls outshone boys this year too with pass percentage of 93.88 percent while the boys recorded 88.04 percent.

As per stream, the pass percentage has improved in all the streams.

Science stream has recorded the highest pass percentage this year. The pass percentage of Science stream in Maharashtra HSC 2020 result is 96.93 percent. Last year, the passing percentage of Science stream was 92.6 percent.

Close

Track live updates on the result here.

related news

In the Commerce stream, the pass percentage has increased by 2.99 percent. This year pass percentage of Commerce stream in the Maharashtra HSC 2020 result is 91.27 percent, while last year it was 88.28 percent.

In the Art stream, the pass percentage has shoot up by 6.18 percent. The overall pass percentage of the Arts stream in the Maharashtra HSC 2020 result is 82.63 percent, while last year it was 76.45 percent.

In the MCVC i.e the vocational stream, the pass percentage is 86.07 percent, which is 7.14 percent higher than last year. The pass percentage last year was 78.93 percent.

Among districts, Konkan division emerged as the best-performing region with 95.89 percent in the Maharashtra HSC results 2020 or Class 12 exams. Aurangabad on the other hand has secured the lowest pass percentage with 88.18 percent.

The Maharashtra HSC exams 2020 were conducted for 145 subjects, of which 26 subjects has 100 percent results. It means that all students who appeared for those 26 subjects cleared the exam.

How to check results at mahresult.nic.in 

  • Visit mahresult.nic.in

  • Click on the ‘Maharashtra HSC Examination Result March 2020’ link

  • Insert the login credentials in the spaces provided

  •  Submit and view the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020

Students can also check their Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC result 2020 via SMS. They must type MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and send it to 57766.
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra HSC Board results #Maharashtra HSC Result 2020

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.