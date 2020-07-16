Maharashtra HSC result 2020: Pass percentage improves nearly 5% to 90.66%

The Maharashtra Board declared the Maharashtra HSC result 2020 on July 16 on the board official website mahresult.nic.in. A total of 14,20,575 students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC exams this year of which 12,81,712 students have cleared the exams. The overall pass percentage of the Maharashtra HSC result 2020 has witnessed a rise of 4.78 in pass percentage which is 90.66 percent. In 2019, the pass percentage was 85.88 percent.

The girls outshone boys this year too with pass percentage of 93.88 percent while the boys recorded 88.04 percent.

As per stream, the pass percentage has improved in all the streams.

Science stream has recorded the highest pass percentage this year. The pass percentage of Science stream in Maharashtra HSC 2020 result is 96.93 percent. Last year, the passing percentage of Science stream was 92.6 percent.

In the Commerce stream, the pass percentage has increased by 2.99 percent. This year pass percentage of Commerce stream in the Maharashtra HSC 2020 result is 91.27 percent, while last year it was 88.28 percent.

In the Art stream, the pass percentage has shoot up by 6.18 percent. The overall pass percentage of the Arts stream in the Maharashtra HSC 2020 result is 82.63 percent, while last year it was 76.45 percent.

In the MCVC i.e the vocational stream, the pass percentage is 86.07 percent, which is 7.14 percent higher than last year. The pass percentage last year was 78.93 percent.

Among districts, Konkan division emerged as the best-performing region with 95.89 percent in the Maharashtra HSC results 2020 or Class 12 exams. Aurangabad on the other hand has secured the lowest pass percentage with 88.18 percent.

The Maharashtra HSC exams 2020 were conducted for 145 subjects, of which 26 subjects has 100 percent results. It means that all students who appeared for those 26 subjects cleared the exam.



