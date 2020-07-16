Maharashtra HSC result 2020 declared LIVE updates: Check scores at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in; no toppers list expected this year

Maharashtra HSC result 2020 live updates: Mahresult.nic.in is the website on which MSBSHSE HSC Result 2020 declared the district-wise results of class 12 students. The results have already been declared at 11 am but students will be able to access it only at 1 pm. In case the main result website does not work then students can also check their marks on the hscresult.mkcl.org or third party results websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

As per latest reports, the overall pass percentage of Maharashtra Board HSC exam is 90.66 percent, which is around 5 percent higher than last year. However, the board will not declare any toppers list. Science has highest pass percentage with 96.93%

Students can check their results below: