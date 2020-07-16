Maharashtra HSC result 2020 declared LIVE updates: Check scores at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in; no toppers list expected this year
Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Maharashtra 12th Result declared at mahresult.nic.in. Students can access their results at 1 pm. Stay tuned in to know how to check, where to check and other details like pass percentage and merit list
Maharashtra HSC result 2020 live updates: Mahresult.nic.in is the website on which MSBSHSE HSC Result 2020 declared the district-wise results of class 12 students. The results have already been declared at 11 am but students will be able to access it only at 1 pm. In case the main result website does not work then students can also check their marks on the hscresult.mkcl.org or third party results websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
As per latest reports, the overall pass percentage of Maharashtra Board HSC exam is 90.66 percent, which is around 5 percent higher than last year. However, the board will not declare any toppers list. Science has highest pass percentage with 96.93%
Students can check their results below:
How to check Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020:
Via Board's official website mahresult.nic.in> Visit the official site of MSBSHSE at mahresult.nic.in
> Click on Maharashtra HSC result 2020 link available on the home page.
> The result page will open.
> Students will have to enter their roll number or registration
> Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
Over 52,000 students from the Arts stream are expected to have given the Maharashtra HSC exam this year compared to 53,987 students last year. In the science stream, over 94,000 students appeared for Class 12 exam this year versus 91,199 students last year.
Pass percentage of girls in 2019 was 90.25 percent.
Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020 | Arts students secure 82.63% in HSC 2020 exams
This year, Arts students of the Maharashtra board recorded a pass percent of 82.63, an improvement of 6.18 percent from last year. In 2019, the pass percent in the Arts stream was at 76.45 percent.
HSC Result 2020 Maharashtra declared: Alternative ways to check Class 12 scores if official website mahresults.nic.in is down
If the official website is unresponsive, students can get their score on their mobile phone via SMS and through websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com
Passing criteria for HSC Result 2020
Students have to score the qualifying passing marks of 35% or more to pass the Maharashtra HSC examination. This 35% includes marks secured both in practical and theory exams. In case a student is unable to get the required marks, he/she can appear for the Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Examination for the subject.
Maharashtra HSC result 2020 LIVE updates: Aurangabad division secures lowest pass percentage
Among districts, Aurangabad has secured the lowest pass percentage with 88.18% in the Maharashtra board HSC or Class 12 exams.
Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020 | Commerce stream recorded pass percentage of 91.27% in Maharashtra HSC result 2020
Compared to 2019, Commerce stream has increased its pass percentage slightly by 2.99%. This year pass percentage of Commerce stream in Maharashtra HSC result 2020 recorded at 91.27%, while it was 88.28% last year.
Maharashtra HSC result 2020 LIVE updates | hscresult.mkcl.org result link has not been activated yet. The countdown to the Maharashtra HSC results has begun. The website at hscresult.mkcl.org will go live with the Maharashtra Board class 12 results at 1 pm.
Maharashtra HSC result 2020 LIVE updates | Pass percentage of HSC Science stream recorded at 96.93%
This year, Science stream has recorded the highest pass percentage among other streams. The pass percentage of Science stream in Maharashtra HSC result 2020 stood at 96.93%. Last year, the passing percentage of Science stream was 92.6%.
Maharashtra HSC Results 2020: Stream-wise pass percentage
Science
569,360 -- appeared
518,598 -- passed
91.08 -- pass percent
Arts
481,288 -- appeared
350,128 --- passed
72.75 -- pass percent
Commerce
381,498 -- appeared
327,261 -- passed
85.78 -- pass percent
Vocational
57,691 -- appeared
43,203-- passed
74.89 --- pass percent
Students can apply for revaluation from July 17
Maharashtra HSC students can apply for revaluation of marks from tomorrow, ie July 17. The last date to apply for reassessment of answer sheets is July 27, 2020.
Maharashtra HSC result 2020: Girls outperform boys in Maharashtra HSC result 2020
While girls recorded a passing percentage of 93.88%, boys recorded pass percentage of 88.04%. Like last year, this year, too, girls outshined boys.