    Maharashtra govt releases Rs 1,500-crore aid for farmers who suffered crop loss last year

    As many as 26,50,951 farmers will get Rs 1,500 crore worth of compensation for loss of crops over 15.96 lakh hectares of land, said an official statement issued by the state's relief and rehabilitation department.

    PTI
    June 21, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST
    The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced the release of a fresh tranche of financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore for farmers who lost their crops due to heavy rains during the 2022 monsoon season.

    As many as 26,50,951 farmers will get Rs 1,500 crore worth of compensation for loss of crops over 15.96 lakh hectares of land, said an official statement issued by the state's relief and rehabilitation department.

    These farmers could not get financial assistance earlier due to technical reasons, it said.

    A decision to compensate the cultivators who could not receive aid in the earlier rounds of disbursement due to technical reasons was taken at the state cabinet meeting held on June 13, said the statement.

