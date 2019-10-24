App
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 160
INC+ : 103

Need 42 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Election Result: Vilasrao Deshmukh’s son Dhiraj defeats NOTA to win Latur Rural seat

'None of the Above' option secured the second highest number of votes in the constituency

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image courtesy: Twitter/@bb_thorat
Image courtesy: Twitter/@bb_thorat

Dhiraj Deshmukh, the son of former Maharashtra chief minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh, won the Latur Rural Assembly constituency in Maharashtra, on October 24.

Contesting on a Congress ticket, Deshmukh bagged 1.3 lakh votes to win the election. However, it was ‘None of the Above (NOTA)’ option that secured the second highest number of votes in the constituency. Around 26,899 NOTA votes were cast in Latur Rural.

Shiv Sena candidate Ravi Ramraje Deshmukh finished third with 13,113 votes.

(Votes mentioned in this story are as of 5.20 pm on October 24. Election Commission is yet to officially declare the result.)

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 05:33 pm

