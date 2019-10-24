Maharashtra Election Result: Vilasrao Deshmukh’s son Dhiraj defeats NOTA to win Latur Rural seat

'None of the Above' option secured the second highest number of votes in the constituency
Dhiraj Deshmukh, the son of former Maharashtra chief minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh, won the Latur Rural Assembly constituency in Maharashtra, on October 24.
Contesting on a Congress ticket, Deshmukh bagged 1.3 lakh votes to win the election. However, it was ‘None of the Above (NOTA)’ option that secured the second highest number of votes in the constituency. Around 26,899 NOTA votes were cast in Latur Rural.
Shiv Sena candidate Ravi Ramraje Deshmukh finished third with 13,113 votes.
