Madhya Pradesh to launch 'Kill Corona' campaign to detect COVID-19 cases from July 1

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on June 24 announced that a campaign named 'Kill Corona' will be launched from July 1, under which members of every household in the state will be surveyed for coronavirus-like symptoms.

Teams of health workers are being formed to implement this door-to-door exercise, he said.

"A total of 10,000 teams will work as part of the 'Kill Corona' campaign. The survey teams will visit estimated one lakh houses everyday, with one team covering about 100 houses. The entire population of the state will be surveyed under this campaign," Chouhan said.

The campaign would start from Bhopal, he said.

A public relations department official said that during a video-conference with the divisional commissioners and collectors, the Chief Minister instructed them to start all the necessary preparations to roll out the campaign.

According to Chouhan, around 14,000 male and female health workers in the state would be involved in this campaign.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The work to identify a COVID-19 infected person would be easy through the door-to-door campaign, the chief minister said, and appealed to the people to help the survey teams during the campaign by providing the information to them.

In addition to information about cough and cold, that related the dengue, malaria, diarrhoea, etc would also be collected and entered in the 'Sarthak' app for COVID-19 management, he said.

The COVID-19 count in the state stands at 12,448 on Wednesday, while the death toll till now is 534.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy