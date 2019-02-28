LIVE: India will live and work, fight and win as one, says PM Narendra Modi

Live now
Feb 28, 2019 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Ceasefire violation in Mankot; Indian Army is retaliating: Reports
Pakistan ready to negotiate IAF pilot's release: Pak Foreign Minister
Pakistan suspends cross-border Samjhauta Express
Strong start to the market after border tensions spooked traders on Wednesday
US, UK and France ask UNSC to ban Masood Azhar in fresh proposal
Pakistan violates ceasefire; India retaliates
DMRC issues security alert
Pakistan demarched on the act of aggression against India
Opposition salutes IAF, slams BJP for politicising sacrifices made by soldiers
Airspace north of Delhi vacated, 9 airports closed
PM Modi chairs security meet
IAF denies Pakistan's claim
No confirmation of IAF pilot being arrested
IAF, BSF at highest level of alert
Pakistan suspends commercial flights from at least 5 airports
Market reacts
Pakistan claims it shot down 2 IAF jets
Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot airports on high alert; commercial flights on hold
Pakistan jets violate Indian air space in J&K's Rajouri district
Pakistani foreign minister says he won’t attend OIC meet as Sushma Swaraj will be there
US urges Pakistan to take action against 'terrorist groups'
It was non-military operation; we don't want to escalate this issue: Sushma Swaraj
Indian Army destroys 5 Pakistani posts in retaliation along LoC
Will support security forces in endeavour to end terrorism: Congress after all-party meeting
Punjab on high alert, CM Capt Amarinder Singh to tour border areas tomorrow
The Indian govt acted resolutely, firmly: Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao
Over 300 terrorists eliminated in IAF's covert operation today: Sources
All-party meet at 5.00 pm today
PM Modi has briefed President Kovind and VP Naidu
We will give a befitting reply: Pak foreign minister
Attacked terror camp was headed by JeM chief's brother-in-law: Foreign Secy
JeM was planning more suicide attack in various parts of India: Foreign Secy
Market analysts have applauded the actions by Indian Air Force and at the same time advised investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term.
PM Modi attends event at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Foreign Secretary to hold press briefing at 11.30 am
PM Modi's high-level security meet on
Pakistan Foreign Minister summons emergency meet
Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror camps destroyed: Report
PM Modi briefed by NSA Ajit Doval
Participating jets return safely
200-300 casualties on the Pakistani side: Report
12 IAF jets participated in operation: Report
1,000 kg bombs dropped on terror camps: Report
Markets react
Mirage 2000 IAF jets struck major terrorist camp: ANI report
Ceasefire violation has been reported in Mankot sector of Mendhar, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Indian Army is retaliating.
NEWS FLASH | US President Donald Trump has said that tensions between India and Pakistan will hopefully come to an end. Have some reasonably decent news from India and Pakistan, he added.
The enemy tries to destabilize us, carries out terror attacks, they want to stop our growth. We all countrymen are standing like a rock to counter their evil designs: PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi: For new India, we need to make renewed effort from here on.
India will live as one, work as one, grow as one, will fight as one, and will win as one: PM Modi
This time, the feeling of country is at another level. Our brave soldiers are showing bravery not only at the border, but also across the border. World is watching out collective will. We trust out soldiers: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking about IAF’s air strike right now.
IAF pilot Abhinandan's capture by Pakistan brings back memories of Kargil war hero Kambampati Nachiketa
The flight lieutenant, then 26 was the first and only PoW of the 1999 Kargil war. Nachiketa was captured by Pakistan on May 27, 1999, and was repatriated to India on June 3.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is ready to negotiate the return of the arrested IAF pilot, according to a report by The Nation.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be meeting the three service chiefs shortly, News18 has reported.
Union Minister General VK Singh has hit out at former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa over the latter’s comment that India's pre-emptive strikes on terror camps in Pakistan has created a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will help the party win over 22 of 28 seats in the state in the coming Lok Sabha polls.
VK Singh has tweeted: “.@BSYBJP ji, I beg to differ. We stand as one nation, action taken by our government is to safeguard our nation & ensure safety of our citizens, not to win a few extra seats."
In this image: Picture of portion of the downed Pakistani Air Force (PAF) F-16 jet from yesterday’s failed PAF raid. The wreckage was in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Also seen in pic, Commanding Officer of Pakistan’s 7 Northern Light Infantry.
(As tweeted by news agency ANI)
IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan may be released soon, reports India TV quoting sources.
Pakistan suspends Samjhauta Express amid tensions with India
Pakistan has suspended cross-border services of Samjhauta Express amid rising tensions with India, according to a report by Geo News.
Rising tension can lead to serious consequences: EU
The European Union has said rising tension between India and Pakistan has the potential to lead to "dangerous consequences" for the two countries and the wider region, reports PTI. The EU called for utmost restraint, even as it emphasised that "terrorism can never be justified".
"Following the recent terrorist attack in Pulwama, tensions along the 'Line of Control' between India and Pakistan have escalated militarily during the last days. This has the potential to lead to serious and dangerous consequences for the two countries and the wider region," European Union Commission Vice President Federica Mogherini said in a statement.
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono has urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stabilize the situation through dialogue.
Commercial flight services at the Srinagar airport have resumed.
US Secy Mike Pompeo calls NSA Ajit Doval, extends full support to India against cross-border terror
Pompeo also reiterate United States' call for Pakistan to abide by United Nations Security Council commitments to deny terrorist safe havens and block their access to funds.
Cross-border Samjhauta Express service has been suspended by Pakistan, according to a report by Geo News.
According to a PTI report, citing Northern Railway, the train had departed on time at 11.20 pm yesterday with 24 Indians and three Pakistanis aboard the train.
The train does not have any commercial stops between Delhi and Attari.
Following basic inputs from security agencies, Mumbai Metro One has imposed Red Alert on all 12 metro stations with immediate effect.
A red alert was sounded for the entire Delhi Metro network yesterday by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in view of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.
Union Cabinet meeting will be held at 6.30 pm today at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence.
Strong start to the market after border tensions spooked traders on Wednesday
It is a strong start for the indices on today with Nifty trading around 10,850 level.
At 09.18 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 139.66 points at 36,045.09, while Nifty is up 40.90 points at 10,847.60. About 525 shares have advanced, 138 shares declined, and 33 shares are unchanged.
Tensions between India and Pakistan had spooked Dalal Street yesterday as benchmark indices gave up early gains and fell over 200 points in afternoon trade on widespread selling.
Experts expect the volatility to continue in coming sessions.
Mike Pompeo speaks to NSA Doval, extends full support
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval yesterday, according to a report by News18. The conversation lasted for 25 minutes in which US extended full support to India, the report adds.
US, UK and France ask UNSC to ban JeM chief Masood Azhar in fresh proposal
The US, the UK and France have moved a fresh proposal in the UN Security Council (UNSC) to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, a listing that will subject him to global travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo.
The fresh proposal was moved by the three permanent veto-wielding members of the 15-nation Security Council. (PTI)
Pakistan violated ceasefire at 6.00 am today in Krishna Ghati sector along the LoC in Poonch district.
Indian Army retaliated effectively. Firing stopped at around 7.00 am, according to reports.