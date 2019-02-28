App
Feb 28, 2019 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE: India will live and work, fight and win as one, says PM Narendra Modi

Live updates of developments after IAF struck JeM's terror camp in Balakot on Feb 26. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to NSA Ajit Doval and extended full support against cross-border terror

highlights

  • Feb 28, 01:04 PM (IST)

    Ceasefire violation has been reported in Mankot sector of Mendhar, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Indian Army is retaliating.

  • Feb 28, 12:58 PM (IST)

    NEWS FLASH | US President Donald Trump has said that tensions between India and Pakistan will hopefully come to an end. Have some reasonably decent news from India and Pakistan, he added.

  • Feb 28, 12:45 PM (IST)

    The enemy tries to destabilize us, carries out terror attacks, they want to stop our growth. We all countrymen are standing like a rock to counter their evil designs: PM Narendra Modi

  • Feb 28, 12:40 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: For new India, we need to make renewed effort from here on.

  • Feb 28, 12:37 PM (IST)

    India will live as one, work as one, grow as one, will fight as one, and will win as one: PM Modi

  • Feb 28, 12:36 PM (IST)

    This time, the feeling of country is at another level. Our brave soldiers are showing bravery not only at the border, but also across the border. World is watching out collective will. We trust out soldiers: PM Modi

  • Feb 28, 12:35 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking about IAF’s air strike right now.

  • Feb 28, 11:58 AM (IST)

    Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is ready to negotiate the return of the arrested IAF pilot, according to a report by The Nation.

  • Feb 28, 11:46 AM (IST)

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be meeting the three service chiefs shortly, News18 has reported.

  • Feb 28, 11:32 AM (IST)

    Union Minister General VK Singh has hit out at former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa over the latter’s comment that India's pre-emptive strikes on terror camps in Pakistan has created a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will help the party win over 22 of 28 seats in the state in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

    VK Singh has tweeted: “.@BSYBJP ji, I beg to differ. We stand as one nation, action taken by our government is to safeguard our nation & ensure safety of our citizens, not to win a few extra seats."

    Read more about what BS Yeddyurappa had said earlier

  • Feb 28, 10:59 AM (IST)

    In this image: Picture of portion of the downed Pakistani Air Force (PAF) F-16 jet from yesterday’s failed PAF raid. The wreckage was in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Also seen in pic, Commanding Officer of Pakistan’s 7 Northern Light Infantry.

    (As tweeted by news agency ANI)

  • Feb 28, 10:49 AM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 10:46 AM (IST)

    IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan may be released soon, reports India TV quoting sources.

  • Feb 28, 10:41 AM (IST)

    Rising tension can lead to serious consequences: EU

    The European Union has said rising tension between India and Pakistan has the potential to lead to "dangerous consequences" for the two countries and the wider region, reports PTI. The EU called for utmost restraint, even as it emphasised that "terrorism can never be justified".

    "Following the recent terrorist attack in Pulwama, tensions along the 'Line of Control' between India and Pakistan have escalated militarily during the last days. This has the potential to lead to serious and dangerous consequences for the two countries and the wider region," European Union Commission Vice President Federica Mogherini said in a statement. 

  • Feb 28, 10:36 AM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 10:36 AM (IST)

    Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono has urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stabilize the situation through dialogue.

  • Feb 28, 10:35 AM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 10:19 AM (IST)

    Commercial flight services at the Srinagar airport have resumed.

  • Feb 28, 10:04 AM (IST)

    Cross-border Samjhauta Express service has been suspended by Pakistan, according to a report by Geo News.

    According to a PTI report, citing Northern Railway, the train had departed on time at 11.20 pm yesterday with 24 Indians and three Pakistanis aboard the train.

    The train does not have any commercial stops between Delhi and Attari.

  • Feb 28, 09:42 AM (IST)

    Following basic inputs from security agencies, Mumbai Metro One has imposed Red Alert on all 12 metro stations with immediate effect.

    A red alert was sounded for the entire Delhi Metro network yesterday by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in view of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

    Read more about the red alert for Delhi Metro here

  • Feb 28, 09:34 AM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 09:33 AM (IST)

    Union Cabinet meeting will be held at 6.30 pm today at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence.

  • Feb 28, 09:32 AM (IST)

    Strong start to the market after border tensions spooked traders on Wednesday

    It is a strong start for the indices on today with Nifty trading around 10,850 level.

    At 09.18 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 139.66 points at 36,045.09, while Nifty is up 40.90 points at 10,847.60. About 525 shares have advanced, 138 shares declined, and 33 shares are unchanged.

    Catch the latest updates here

    Tensions between India and Pakistan had spooked Dalal Street yesterday as benchmark indices gave up early gains and fell over 200 points in afternoon trade on widespread selling.

    Experts expect the volatility to continue in coming sessions.

  • Feb 28, 08:42 AM (IST)

    Mike Pompeo speaks to NSA Doval, extends full support

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval yesterday, according to a report by News18. The conversation lasted for 25 minutes in which US extended full support to India, the report adds.

  • Feb 28, 08:33 AM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 08:31 AM (IST)

    US, UK and France ask UNSC to ban JeM chief Masood Azhar in fresh proposal

    The US, the UK and France have moved a fresh proposal in the UN Security Council (UNSC) to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, a listing that will subject him to global travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo.

    The fresh proposal was moved by the three permanent veto-wielding members of the 15-nation Security Council. (PTI)

  • Feb 28, 08:18 AM (IST)

    Pakistan violated ceasefire at 6.00 am today in Krishna Ghati sector along the LoC in Poonch district.

    Indian Army retaliated effectively. Firing stopped at around 7.00 am, according to reports.

