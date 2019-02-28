LIVE | Captured IAF pilot coming home; India ready for any eventuality, say defence chiefs

Live now
Feb 28, 2019 11:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Fairly credible evidence damage to JeM camps and weapons: IAF
IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to be released tomorrow
Escalation (of tensions) is not in our interest: Pak PM Imran Khan
Pak PM Imran Khan to call PM Modi to discuss de-escalation: Report
Ready to meet Sushma Swaraj, but not at OIC meet: Pak Foreign Minister
No question of any deal, want immediate release of captive pilot: Report
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati Sector: Reports
Ceasefire violation in Mankot; Indian Army is retaliating: Reports
Pakistan ready to negotiate IAF pilot's release: Pak Foreign Minister
Pakistan suspends cross-border Samjhauta Express
Strong start to the market after border tensions spooked traders on Wednesday
US, UK and France ask UNSC to ban Masood Azhar in fresh proposal
Pakistan violates ceasefire; India retaliates
DMRC issues security alert
Pakistan demarched on the act of aggression against India
Opposition salutes IAF, slams BJP for politicising sacrifices made by soldiers
Airspace north of Delhi vacated, 9 airports closed
PM Modi chairs security meet
IAF denies Pakistan's claim
No confirmation of IAF pilot being arrested
IAF, BSF at highest level of alert
Pakistan suspends commercial flights from at least 5 airports
Market reacts
Pakistan claims it shot down 2 IAF jets
Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot airports on high alert; commercial flights on hold
Pakistan jets violate Indian air space in J&K's Rajouri district
Pakistani foreign minister says he won’t attend OIC meet as Sushma Swaraj will be there
US urges Pakistan to take action against 'terrorist groups'
It was non-military operation; we don't want to escalate this issue: Sushma Swaraj
Indian Army destroys 5 Pakistani posts in retaliation along LoC
Will support security forces in endeavour to end terrorism: Congress after all-party meeting
Punjab on high alert, CM Capt Amarinder Singh to tour border areas tomorrow
The Indian govt acted resolutely, firmly: Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao
Over 300 terrorists eliminated in IAF's covert operation today: Sources
All-party meet at 5.00 pm today
PM Modi has briefed President Kovind and VP Naidu
We will give a befitting reply: Pak foreign minister
Attacked terror camp was headed by JeM chief's brother-in-law: Foreign Secy
JeM was planning more suicide attack in various parts of India: Foreign Secy
Market analysts have applauded the actions by Indian Air Force and at the same time advised investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term.
Read the full story: Fear hits D-Street on airstrike across LoC; analyst take on what to do now
PM Modi attends event at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Foreign Secretary to hold press briefing at 11.30 am
PM Modi's high-level security meet on
Pakistan Foreign Minister summons emergency meet
Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror camps destroyed: Report
PM Modi briefed by NSA Ajit Doval
Participating jets return safely
200-300 casualties on the Pakistani side: Report
12 IAF jets participated in operation: Report
1,000 kg bombs dropped on terror camps: Report
Markets react
Mirage 2000 IAF jets struck major terrorist camp: ANI report
Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi, conveys solidarity in fight against terrorism
President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin called PM Modi and expressed his condolences over Pulwama terror attack, News18 has reported. Putin also conveyed solidarity of the people of the Russian Federation with the people of India in the fight against terrorism.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at cabinet briefing: Indian being a democracy respects the freedom of speech and expression of its citizens. I make an appeal to all social media platforms – in light of the situations prevailing these days, they are expected to curtail the circulation of videos that are designed to hurt the morale of this country.
He also said that on February 27, the videos of the wounded pilot were being circulated on YouTube; and that he wrote to the social media channel to take those videos down. YouTube complied to the request.
JUST IN | UAE Crowne Prince Mohammed bin Zayed reaches out to the prime ministers of Indian and Pakistan.
Samjhauta Express cancelled from India: ANI
Samjhauta Express has been cancelled from India with effect from March 3, 2019 till further notification, reports news agency ANI quoting the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railways.
IAF presenting evidence. "We found AMRAAM debris east of Rajouri... AMRAAM is only found on Pakistani F16," says IAF. AMRAAM is an Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile.
We have evidence that proves that IAF MiG 21 Bison downed an F16 and the F16 crashed on PoK side: IAF
Fairly credible evidence that there was damage to camps and weapons of JeM and we hit the intended target. However, it will be premature to say the number of casualties and the number of deaths. We have got the effect that we desired: AVM RGK Kapoor
Our fight is with terrorism, till the time Pakistan supports terrorism, we are ready to target terrorist camps. In the last two days, at least 35 ceasefire violations have been reported, but we are giving befitting response: Indian Army.
Indian Navy says it assures of 'resolute, swift and strong' response when needed
I can assure you of a resolute, swift and strong response by the Indian Navy when needed. We stand as one, with the Army and Air Force, to ensure the safety and security of the nation: Indian Navy.
Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations: Indian Army
Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations, this was responded to by the Indian Army. Our mechanised forces have been placed on stand-by. I wish to assure the nation that we are fully prepared and in heightened state of alert to respond: Maj Gen Surinder Singh Mahal, Indian Army.
Pakistan Air Force targeted military installations: IAF
The fact is that PAF targeted military installations. However, they were intercepted by the IAF. Pakistan also stated that no F-16s were used... there is enough evidence to show that F-16's were used, says AVM RGK Kapoor. "IAF is happy and look forward to return of Wing Commander," says AVM RGK Kapoor.
Just In | IAF fighters were tasked to intercept intriguing PAF aircraft... IAF fighter aircraft foiled their attempts. PAF bombs were unable to cause damage to our military installations, says Air Force. IAF lost one MiG-21. Many factually incorrect statements made by Pakistan, says Air Force in joint briefing by three services.
Officials from Ministry of Defence (MoD) to brief the media shortly.
Just In | Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting has begun.
Pakistan sources to News18: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was brought to GHQ Rawalpindi yesterday. From Rawalpindi he will be brought to Lahore by a special plane from Lahore in full security, he will be handed over to the Indian side. He is in good health and regular medical check is done.
Top government sources told News18 that while the government is "grateful" for the gesture, it is "very clear in our discussion that whatever we wanted to do is done."
"... Now we expect Pakistan to act on all the information we have shared. Specific action on terror outfits and their assets is the need of this hour. We will keep repeating our demands," government sources told News18.
Sources have told CNBC: The Indian government is preparing its statement on the latest developments. India wants Wg Cdr to be released immediately and unharmed.
India to say that its fundamental position on terrorism remains unchanged – No talks with Pakistan or its Prime Minister till there is verifiable action against Jaish e Mohammed (JeM) and other terror groups
Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti: The decision to hand over Wing Commander Abhinandan is a great gesture & shouldn't be seen in isolation. It also comes at a time when Pakistan could’ve chosen to further escalate an already tensed situation. I see it as a mark of reconciliation. Our leadership should reciprocate.