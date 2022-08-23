Live News Updates: 32 Bangladeshi fishermen rescued from sea by ICG repatriated to Bangladesh

August 23, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST

'Bharat Jodo' is the need of the hour. Inflation, GST, unemployment are breaking India: Jairam Ramesh

Social polarisation is being done in the name of religion, caste, language, food, clothes. In politics, Centre is overpowering, said Congress Gen Secy in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh.

It has become One Nation, One Govt, One Party, One Leader. This was discussed in Udaipur & it was decided to take out Bharat Jodo Yatra from Oct 2 - that we give a message to people that Constitution, democracy, our nation are in danger, he added.

This is the yatra of Congress party but we've requested all parties to join, we've appealed to Civil Society too. Our aim is to strengthen Congress org and that we get an opportunity to go among the public. It is a 150-day long yatra from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir. This is a mass movement - to create awareness among people & strengthen the org. We need to be aggressive, In a way, this is a preparation for the 2024 elections, he said.