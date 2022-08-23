English
    Live News Updates: 32 Bangladeshi fishermen rescued from sea by ICG repatriated to Bangladesh

    Business and Political Live Updates: 32 Bangladeshi fishermen rescued from the sea by Indian Coast Guard (ICG) were repatriated to Bangladesh, at Indo-Bangla IMBL today. ICG Ship Varad handed over the rescued fishermen to BCG Ship Tajuddin in a formal ceremony at sea: Indian Coast Guard.

    • August 23, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST

      Vaccination of cattle against lumpy skin disease begins in Rajasthan

      Vaccination of cattle started on Monday in four districts to prevent skin disease caused by lumpy virus. Vaccination will start in the remaining districts soon," said P C Kishan, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry. Thousands of cattle have been vaccinated in Bharatpur, Bundi, Ajmer and Kota districts, he added.

    • August 23, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST

      Vaccination of cattle against lumpy skin disease begins in Rajasthan

      Vaccination of cattle started on Monday in four districts to prevent skin disease caused by lumpy virus. Vaccination will start in the remaining districts soon," said P C Kishan, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry. Thousands of cattle have been vaccinated in Bharatpur, Bundi, Ajmer and Kota districts, he added.

    • August 23, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST

      32 Bangladeshi fishermen rescued from sea by ICG repatriated to Bangladesh

      32 Bangladeshi fishermen rescued from the sea by Indian Coast Guard (ICG) were repatriated to Bangladesh, at Indo-Bangla IMBL today. ICG Ship Varad handed over the rescued fishermen to BCG Ship Tajuddin in a formal ceremony at sea: Indian Coast Guard

    • August 23, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

      Right engine of Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft develops snag at Goa Airport

      Right engine of Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft develops snag at Goa Airport while proceeding to runway, passengers disembark with help of Navy rescue team:  Airport director

    • August 23, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST

      Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the bilateral meeting with the Defence Minister of Uzbekistan, Lt Gen Bakhodir Kurbanov in Tashkent

    • August 23, 2022 / 04:22 PM IST

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre’ to the Nation at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh tomorrow

      The Hospital has been built by the Central Government at a cost of over Rs. 660 Crore. The cancer Hospital is a tertiary care hospital of a 300-bed capacity and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modality like Surgery, Radiotherapy & Medical Oncology - Chemotherapy, immunotherapy & Bone marrow transplant.

    • August 23, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST

      In Delhi, we've given 2 lakh govt & 10 lakh private jobs: Manish Sisodia

      This rapidly growing enthusiasm among people across the country is what is making CBI tighten the noose on me. I want to say that I am an honest person and I am not afraid of CBI: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia in Bhavnagar

    • August 23, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST

      Gujarat | "I urge journalists in Gujarat -  If we come to power, I request you not to write in our favour. Point out our mistakes": Delhi Chief Minister 

    • August 23, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST

      'Bharat Jodo' is the need of the hour. Inflation, GST, unemployment are breaking India: Jairam Ramesh

      Social polarisation is being done in the name of religion, caste, language, food, clothes. In politics, Centre is overpowering, said Congress Gen Secy in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh.

      It has become One Nation, One Govt, One Party, One Leader. This was discussed in Udaipur & it was decided to take out Bharat Jodo Yatra from Oct 2 - that we give a message to people that Constitution, democracy, our nation are in danger, he added. 

      This is the yatra of Congress party but we've  requested all parties to join, we've appealed to Civil Society too. Our aim is to strengthen Congress org and that we get an opportunity to go among the public. It is a 150-day long yatra from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir. This is a mass movement - to create awareness among people & strengthen the org. We need to be aggressive, In a way, this is a preparation for the 2024 elections, he said. 

    • August 23, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST

      Delhi Court granted regular bail to Poonam Jain, wife of Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyender Jain, in a money laundering case

      She was earlier granted interim bail in the case.

    • August 23, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST

      Kerala Lokayukta Amendment Bill sent to Subject Committee for its consideration

    • August 23, 2022 / 03:41 PM IST

      Punjab | A suspicious object has been found near City Police Station in Ferozepore

      The anti-sabotage team has been called. We are investigating further: Mohit Dhawan, Inspector, Ferozepore

