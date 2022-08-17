Live News Updates: Cabinet approves expansion of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme by Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 5 lakh crore

August 17, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

Update | MHA has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in Delhi

- With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in Delhi: MHA

- Illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law. The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately: MHA

- Govt of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through MEA: MHA