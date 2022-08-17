Live News Updates: Cabinet approves expansion of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme by Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 5 lakh crore

Himachal Pradesh | Congress expels party leaders Pawan Kajal and Lakhvinder Rana from party membership for six years for "anti-party" activities
Vishwa Hindu Parishad urges GOI to send Rohingya refugees back
CCPA penalises Flipkart for selling sub-standard Pressure Cookers to consumers; to pay penalty of ₹1 Lakh
Alleged unhygienic practices followed at a Dominos outlet
ED names Jacqueline Fernandez in 200 crore extortion case
FIFA's suspension of AIFF case: SC lists the case for August 22
Assocham requests govt for amendment to the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to provide help to airlines
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on 2-day Gujarat tour from today
Maharashtra legislature monsoon session from today
MP administration on alert after water levels rise in Narmadapuram, touch danger mark
Supreme Court to hear matter related to FIFA's AIFF ban today
Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from today
EAM S Jaishankar to hold joint commission meet with Thai counterpart today in Bangkok
Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester United
Joe Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation
Himachal Pradesh | Congress expels party leaders Pawan Kajal and Lakhvinder Rana from party membership for six years for "anti-party" activities
ITBP Bus Accident
The last rites of ITBP Constable Sandeep Kumar, who lost his life in the Pahalgam bus accident yesterday, are being conducted in Jammu.
Calcutta HC Division bench grants conditional interim bail of 3 months to suspended Jharkhand Congress MLAs who were nabbed with huge amounts of cash; they can't leave the city, Rs 1 lakh bond to be furnished & they have to appear once a week before the investigating officer.
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him the opportunity to serve on BJP Parliamentary Board & Central Election Committee.
UK | 10 fire engines & around 70 firefighters are tackling a fire under the railway arches on Union Street in Southwark
A railway arch containing a number of vehicles is completely alight. The cause of the fire is not known at this time: London Fire Brigade
SC stays proceeding before Jharkhand HC on PIL filed against CM Hemant Soren for alleged money laundering via shell companies
Supreme Court reserves order on plea filed by Jharkhand govt & CM challenging HC's order which accepted PIL's maintainability seeking probe against Soren
Update | MHA has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in Delhi
- With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in Delhi: MHA
- Illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law. The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately: MHA
- Govt of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through MEA: MHA
Cabinet decision | India information minister: Cabinet allows patent applicants access to traditional knowledge digital library
Cabinet decision
Cabinet approves enhancement in corpus of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for increasing the limit of admissible guarantees; Hospitality and related sectors to get a boost.
Cabinet decision | Enhancing credit flow in agriculture sector
Cabinet decision | Enhancing credit flow in agriculture sector
Cabinet meeting update
Cabinet approves Interest subvention of 1.5% per annum on Short Term Agriculture Loan upto Rupees Three lakh; decision to ensure adequate credit flow in agriculture sector. (1/3)