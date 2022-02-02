MARKET NEWS

    Lieutenant General PGK Menon appointed as new Military Secretary

    Lieutenant General PGK Menon was the commander of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps before being appointed as the Military Secretary.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST
    Lieutenant General PGK Menon Twitter was the commander of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)

    Lieutenant General PGK Menon has been appointed as the new Military Secretary in the army headquarters. The Military Secretary is responsible for posting and promotions of officers in the service.

    Lieutenant General PGK Menon was the commander of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps before being appointed as the Military Secretary. He was commissioned in the 17th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment and is also the colonel commandant of the Sikh Regiment, news agency ANI.

    Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Manoj Pande on Tuesday took charge as the new Vice Chief of the army, succeeding Lieutenant General CP Mohanty. Lieutenant General Pande was serving as the Eastern Army Commander before assuming the new role.

    In another key appointment, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday assumed charge as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Udhampur-based prestigious Northern Command of the Army.

    (With inputs from ANI and PTI)
