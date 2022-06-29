English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Left-affiliated organisations hold protest against Agnipath scheme

    Activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India , SFI, All India Youth Federation (AIYF), All India Students’ Federation (AISF), Revolutionary Youth Front (RYF), All India Youth League (AIYL) among others participated in the protest.

    PTI
    June 29, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST
    (Image: AP)

    (Image: AP)

    Several Left-affiliated organisations, including the Students’ Federation of India, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi on June 29 demanding a rollback of the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme. Activists accused the government of "privatising and contractualising" the Army through the Agnipath scheme.

    The protesters held placards which read: "Roll Back Agnipath", "India needs guaranteed employment, not Agnipath", and "Scrap Agnipath Scheme". Activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India , SFI, All India Youth Federation (AIYF), All India Students’ Federation (AISF), Revolutionary Youth Front (RYF), All India Youth League (AIYL) among others participated in the protest.

    "We need to understand the intention of the government behind the scheme. Who wants employment just for four years? What will happen to them after four years? How will they feed their family? The government does not understand this," said an activist.

    Protests had erupted in various parts of the country after the Centre unveiled the Agnipath scheme to recruit youngsters aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years in the army, navy and air force, largely on a four-year contractual basis.

    It later relaxed the upper age limit for this year’s recruitment to 23.
    PTI
    Tags: ##Business #India #World #Economy #Agnipath #Agniveers #armed forces #India #protests
    first published: Jun 29, 2022 04:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.