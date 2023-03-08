Live News: Government directs agencies to procure onion from farmers as prices crash

-United Nations Secretary-General AntonioGuterressaid that the progress toward gender equality is "vanishing before our eyes," and it will take 300 years to bridge that gap, according to the official release from the United Nations.
-While addressing the UN session of the Commission on the Status of Women, Guterres said, "It takes on even greater significance at a time when women's rights are being abused, threatened, and violated around the world. Progress won over decades is vanishing before our eyes."