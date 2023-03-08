English
    March 08, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

    Live News: Government directs agencies to procure onion from farmers as prices crash

    The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) and the National Consumers Cooperative Federation of India Limited (NCCF) have been directed to procure onions from farmers.

    • March 08, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST

      Women's Day 2023: Gender Equality 300 years away, says UN Chief Antonio Guterres


      -United Nations Secretary-General AntonioGuterressaid that the progress toward gender equality is "vanishing before our eyes," and it will take 300 years to bridge that gap, according to the official release from the United Nations.
      -While addressing the UN session of the Commission on the Status of Women, Guterres said, "It takes on even greater significance at a time when women's rights are being abused, threatened, and violated around the world. Progress won over decades is vanishing before our eyes."

    • March 08, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST

      Renewable subsidies, higher tariffs on coal to result in lower emissions in India by 2030


      -Combining renewable subsidies and higher tariffs on coal would lower the emissions by nearly one-third in India by 2030 compared to the current policies, according to a study carried out by two IMF economists.
      -The study, conducted by Margaux MacDonald and John Spray, notes that the two steps would also decrease coal imports by 14 per cent by 2030 -increasing resilience to global changes in energy prices and improving energy security.
      -The study observes that India has made significant progress towards meeting its emissions reduction targets under the Paris Agreement, but with current policies total greenhouse gasemissions wouldincrease by over 40 percent by 2030.

    • March 08, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST

      Alert:

      Maharashtra Economic Survey for the year 2023-24 tabled in the State Assembly by State Finance Minister and Deputy CM Devendra Fadanvis.

    • March 08, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

      LIFE Mission Scam Case:


      Kerala | CM Raveendran, Additional Private Secretary of Kerala CM, arrives at the ED office for interrogation in the LIFE Mission scam case, for the second consecutive day.

    • March 08, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

      India, US are natural, strategic allies: Commerce minister Piyush Goyal


      -US and India are natural allies. We have a lot of good partnerships & coalitions that we are creating. The agenda is full of possibilities and we're working together for a safe, secure Indo-Pacific, he said.
      -We're working together to secure resilient supply chains, to ensure critical minerals and semiconductors are available for countries who are trusted partners of each other. US-India are strategic allies. We're expanding our relationship as 2 friends, trusted partners, added Goyal.

    • March 08, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

      Government directs agencies to procure onion from farmers as its prices crash


      -The government has directed its procurement agencies to immediately intervene in the market for the purchase of Kharif red onion and for simultaneous dispatch and sale to the consumption centres in the wake of reports of their falling prices in the mandis.
      -It directed the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) and the National Consumers Cooperative Federation of India Limited (NCCF) to procure onions from farmers.

    • March 08, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST

      News Alert: 

      Indian Navy ALH, on a routine sortie off Mumbai, met with an accident close to the coast. Immediate search and rescue ensured the safe recovery of a crew of three by Naval patrol craft. An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered: Indian Navy

    • March 08, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST

      Tripura Elections 2023:

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala for the swearing-in ceremony of Tripura CM-designate Manik Saha.BJP's Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha takes oath as the Chief Minister of Tripura, in Agartala for second term.

    • March 08, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

      "Tactics of intimidation..." by Centre, says K Kavitha on ED summons in Delhi excise policy case
      -

      Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday said that she has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to appear on March 9 in the national capital, in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.
      -Terming the summons as "tactics of intimidation" by the Centre, against the Telangana chief minister K Chadrashekar Rao and the BRS party, Kavitha stated she and the party will continue to fight to expose the Centre's failures and will raise voice for a brighter and better future for India.

    • March 08, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST

      Tripura elections 2023: PM Modi leaves for Tripura to attend swearing-in ceremony of BJP-led govt

      - Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for Tripura where he is scheduled to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Manik Saha-led BJP government.

    • March 08, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

      Kejriwal pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

      - Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat.

      - He had announced yesterday that he will meditate today and not celebrate Holi in wake of the arrests of party's leaders Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia.

    • March 08, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST

      Coronavirus Update: Active cases cross 3,000-mark after 67 days in India

      - India saw a single-day rise of 326 fresh Covid 19 cases, while the active cases crossed the 3,000-mark after 67 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

      - The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

