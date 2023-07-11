English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Jul 11, 2023 / 09:17 pm

    IBA Conference LIVE Updates: ‘Offline CBDC is an issue we need to solve’, says T. Rabi Shankar, RBI Deputy Governor

    IBA Conference LIVE Updates: CBDC could potentially be a game changer in the financial market, said T. Rabi Shankar, Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India.

    Difference between UPI and CBDC is not much. UPI is a money transfer instrument but CBDC is money, said T. Rabi Shankar, RBI Deputy Governor. CBDC ensures anonymity and it can be used entirely differently from a bank account, he added.

    CBDC recorded significant amount of transaction in two days of its launch, said Dinesh Kumar Khara, SBI Chairman. Behavioural change is the biggest challenge in retail pilot of CBDC, he added. He also said salary account can be given an opportunity an to

    use CBDC for transactions. Also, the scope can be expanded to tax payments, settlement in primary G-Sec market, among others.

    • IBA Conference LIVE Updates: ‘Offline CBDC is an issue we need to solve’, says T. Rabi Shankar, RBI Deputy Governor
      UPI is a money transfer instrument but CBDC is money, said T. Rabi Shankar, RBI Deputy Governor.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • July 11, 2023 / 09:17 PM IST

      India News LIVE Updates: HP PSC exam postponed to August 20 owing to incessant rains

      The new date for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2023 is August 20, 2023.Due to extensive road damage brought on by the unusually heavy rains, the Commission has decided to reschedule the examination.

    • July 11, 2023 / 08:58 PM IST

      India-France News Updates LIVE: India, France talks for engines for next-gen indigenous fighter aircraft, multirole choppers at advanced stage

      India is in the advanced stages of negotiations with French companies for co-developing engines for fifth-generation fighters and the Indian Multirole Helicopter (IMRH), which is being built by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. This is in addition to plans to purchase 26 Rafale aircraft and three more submarines from France. According to government sources, talks are currently taking place with French companies to co-develop powerful engines for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft that the Defence Research and Development Organisation is currently designing and building. (ANI)

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 11, 2023 / 08:36 PM IST

      Indian Army News LIVE Updates: Indian Army conducts joint heliborne training exercise with Airforce in J&K

      At Rajouri (J&K), the Indian Army and Air Force participated in a joint heliborne training exercise today. It was assessed and tested if the Whitek Knight Corps soldiers were ready to carry out special operations.

    • July 11, 2023 / 08:21 PM IST

      Adani Hindenburg Case LIVE Updates: SC asks SEBI about status of probe

      The Supreme Court enquired into the history of the legislative amendments SEBI had made to the regulatory framework in the Adani Hindenburg case. This came about after attorney Prashant Bhushan, who was representing a petitioner seeking an investigation into the allegations surrounding the Hindenburg, noted that the Expert Committee believed the SEBI investigation would be unsuccessful due to their own amendments and changes to the definitions of "opaque structure," "related party," and other terms.

    • July 11, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST

      Indian Navy News LIVE Updates: Indian Navy positioned the first artefact at National Maritime Heritage Complex

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 11, 2023 / 07:53 PM IST

      RBI LIVE News Updates: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das held meetings with the MD & CEOs of banks in Mumbai. 

      RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das held meetings with the MD & CEOs of Public Sector Banks and select Private Sector Banks in Mumbai.The Governor emphasized the need for MD & CEOs to pay special attention to strengthening the governance in the banks and focus on the tripod of banking stability consisting of compliance, risk management and audit functions.

      The issues relating to strengthening of credit underwriting standards, monitoring of large exposures, implementation of External Benchmark Linked Rate (EBLR) Guidelines, bolstering IT security and IT governance, improving recovery from written-off accounts, and timely and accurate sharing of information with Credit Information Companies were discussed. (ANI)

    • July 11, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST

      IBA Conference LIVE Updates: We are targetting one million transactions daily by end of this year, says T. Rabi Shankar, RBI Deputy Governor

      We are not talking incentives, not planning any incentive to banks in the CBDC front. By the end of this month, if we scan the QR code, if that account has a CBDC account then it will be transferred and if it does not exist then it will come back to the senders account, said T. Rabi Shankar, Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India.

      Targetting one million transactions daily by end of this year will be high enough to understand and study the CBDC.Legal anonymity we have to work on going forward. The issue is known but we need to see it, he added.

    • July 11, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST

      IBA Conference LIVE Updates: Offline CBDC is an issue we need to solve, says T. Rabi Shankar, RBI Deputy Governor

      Offline CBDC is an issue we need to solve. Currently, we are using a hybrid technology, said T. Rabi Shankar, Deputy Governor of RBI. The biggest advantage we will get from CBDC Is in cross border transactions, he added.

    • July 11, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST

      IBA Conference LIVE Updates: We have 0.3 million merchants in CBDC pilot, says T. Rabi Shankar, RBI Deputy Governor

      We do not look at CBDC as type of financial instrument. We have 0.3 million merchants in CBDC pilot, said T. Rabi Shankar, Deputy Governor of RBI. Once we get enough transactions then we can study its impact on macroeconomics, he added.We should target a million transactions a day by end of this year, he said.

    • July 11, 2023 / 06:56 PM IST

      IBA Conference LIVE Updates: We want CBDC to be introduced without any disruption, says T. Rabi Shankar, RBI Deputy Governor

      Retail is the key to understand and how average citizen react to handle digital currency. The basic use of a currency lies in retail. Retail CBDC is key to understand how CBDC will be used.We want CBDC to be introduced without any disruption to the existing banking system, said T. Rabi Shankar, Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 11, 2023 / 06:50 PM IST

      IBA Conference LIVE Updates: Difference between UPI and CBDC is not much, says T. Rabi Shankar, RBI Deputy Governor

      Difference between UPI and CBDC is not much. UPI is a money transfer instrument but CBDC is money,said T. Rabi Shankar, RBI Deputy Governor.CBDC ensures anonymity and it can be used entirely differently from a bank account, he added.

    • July 11, 2023 / 06:48 PM IST

      IBA Conference LIVE Updates: CBDC users have to be evolved going forward as it has not evolved so far, says T. Rabi Shankar, RBI Deputy Governor

      CBDC has features of a bank deposit which can be transacted and also has the anonymity of a currency, said T. Rabi Shankar, RBI Deputy Governor. He also said CBDC users have to be evolved going forward as it has not evolved so far.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market