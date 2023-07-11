IBA Conference LIVE Updates: ‘Offline CBDC is an issue we need to solve’, says T. Rabi Shankar, RBI Deputy Governor

Jul 11, 2023 / 09:17 pm

Difference between UPI and CBDC is not much. UPI is a money transfer instrument but CBDC is money, said T. Rabi Shankar, RBI Deputy Governor. CBDC ensures anonymity and it can be used entirely differently from a bank account, he added.

CBDC recorded significant amount of transaction in two days of its launch, said Dinesh Kumar Khara, SBI Chairman. Behavioural change is the biggest challenge in retail pilot of CBDC, he added. He also said salary account can be given an opportunity an to

use CBDC for transactions. Also, the scope can be expanded to tax payments, settlement in primary G-Sec market, among others.