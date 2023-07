July 04, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted Sharad Pawar's political acumen and described him as a key figure in uniting opposition parties. Fadnavis also discussed the topic of dynasty politics, stating that Pawar has strategically positioned his daughter, Supriya Sule, at the forefront to carry forward his political legacy.He suggested that like other family-oriented parties, Pawar aims to ensure the transfer of his party's legacy. To achieve this, Pawar has entrusted Supriya Sule with a prominent role within the party. Fadnavis observed that if Pawar intended to take a backseat, he would have appointed Sule as the party president. However, by designating her as the working president, Pawar has established a process for the succession of his political influence. Fadnavis emphasized that despite Sule's involvement, Sharad Pawar remains the driving force behind the party's activities and decision-making.