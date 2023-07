July 13, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST

During his six-day visit to Indonesia and Thailand from July 12-18, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said on July 13 that ASEAN(The Association of Southeast Asian Nations) played a significantrole in the evolving dynamics of the Indo-Pacific as ASEAN is a crucial pillar in India's Act East Policy.

"As comprehensive strategic partners, we look forward to working with ASEAN to further expand our partnership to include newer areas while strengthening existing co-operations. I refer here, especially to cyber, financial and maritime security domains," he said.