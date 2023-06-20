Puri Rath Yatra Updates: Odisha gears up for the annual Rath Yatra today

Jun 20, 2023 / 06:54 am

Puri Rath Yatra Live Updates: Devotees swarmed Puri for the Lord Jagannath’s annual Rath Yatra. Odisha government has divided the town in different zones and assigned around 180 platoons. Coast Guards will be patrolling beach too.

The festival is celebrated every year in the months of June or July to worship Lord Krishna and lasts for several days. This year the festival starts today.