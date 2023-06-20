English
    Jun 20, 2023 / 06:54 am

    Puri Rath Yatra Updates: Odisha gears up for the annual Rath Yatra today

    Puri Rath Yatra Live Updates: Devotees swarmed Puri for the Lord Jagannath’s annual Rath Yatra. Odisha government has divided the town in different zones and assigned around 180 platoons. Coast Guards will be patrolling beach too

    The festival is celebrated every year in the months of June or July to worship Lord Krishna and lasts for several days. This year the festival starts today.

      The Puri Rath Yatra is usually observed in the month of June or July and lasts for several days
    • June 20, 2023 / 06:54 AM IST

      Puri Rath Yatra Updates: Lord Jagannath's Rath weighs 280 tonnes to 300 tonnes and is 45.6 feet high

      Three chariots weighing 200 to 300 tonnes each are ready for the annual Rath Yatra of 2.5km to the Shree Gundicha temple. Nandigosh, chariot of Lord Jagannath weighs around 280 tonnes to 300 tonnes. The other two chariots of Lord Balabhadra (Taladwaja)and Darpadalan weigh 250 tonnes and 200 tonnes respectively. The three chariots are around 45 feet high each and have 12 to 14 wheels. A total of 250 workers were involved in the construction of these chariots for 58 days. Around 10,800 cubic feet wood was used in building the three chariots.

