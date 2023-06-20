Puri Rath Yatra Updates: Odisha gears up for the annual Rath Yatra today

Three chariots weighing 200 to 300 tonnes each are ready for the annual Rath Yatra of 2.5km to the Shree Gundicha temple. Nandigosh, chariot of Lord Jagannath weighs around 280 tonnes to 300 tonnes. The other two chariots of Lord Balabhadra (Taladwaja)and Darpadalan weigh 250 tonnes and 200 tonnes respectively. The three chariots are around 45 feet high each and have 12 to 14 wheels. A total of 250 workers were involved in the construction of these chariots for 58 days. Around 10,800 cubic feet wood was used in building the three chariots.