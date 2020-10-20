Kumaran Silks sealed after video of crowd flouting COVID-19 protocol inside Chennai store goes viral



Tamil Nadu: Chennai Corporation officials sealed a shop 'Kumaran Silks' in Thiyagaraya Nagar today over a viral video wherein a huge crowd can be seen inside the shop, in violation of social distancing norms. #COVID19

(Pic 1 - screengrab from viral video) pic.twitter.com/fSlaHCeJeo — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Chennai municipal authorities have sealed popular Kumaran Silks store after a video of a huge crowd thronging the shop during its clearance sale went viral on social media. In the video shot on October 18, people could be seen jostling and pushing each other inside the famous shop located at T Nagar in Chennai. Some of the customers could also be seen standing close to each other without wearing face masks.

The large gathering inside Kumaran Silks was in clear violation of coronavirus protocols such as observing strict social distancing to avoid contracting the virus. This led the Chennai corporation to seal the store, The News Minute reported.

After sealing the Kumaran Silks store on October 20, the Greater Chennai Corporation issued a warning against such flagrant violation of COVID-19 norms. They said strict action will be taken against all those who flout the coronavirus protocols that have been announced to contain COVID-19 spread.

Notably, Tamil Nadu’s total coronavirus caseload has breached the seven-lakh mark and over 10,000 people have died of the disease in the state so far. In the city of Chennai alone, almost two lakh people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and there are 12,285 active cases at present.

In view of the alarming COVID-19 situation and the upcoming festival season, authorities had issued strict guidelines for people to follow to prevent a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.