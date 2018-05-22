App
May 22, 2018 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Key takeaways from PM Modi's informal summit with Vladmir Putin

The meeting was held amid the backdrop of a possible trade war and US sanctions on Iran.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladmir Putin on Monday in an informal summit. Modi called the interaction "extremely productive".

This was the first time the two leaders held an informal meeting. The meeting was held in Sochi, a coastal city in Russia.

"They (Modi and Putin) recognized each other's respective roles as major powers with common responsibilities for maintaining global peace and stability," India's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The meeting was held amid the backdrop of a possible trade war and US sanctions on Iran.

Here are some of the major talking points from there visit:

  1. Modi said the partnership between India and Russia has been given a step up, and is now a "special privileged strategic partnership".

  2. The Russian President is due to visit India later this year for the annual bilateral summit.

  3. Modi and Putin emphasised the need to create a "multipolar world order", which includes increasing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region

  4. The subject of terrorism was also discussed, with the two leaders highlighting the need for peace in Afghanistan.

  5. The two leaders agreed to institute a Strategic Economic Dialogue between NITI Aayog Russia's Ministry of Economic Development.

  6. Cooperation in the areas of defence and nuclear energy were reiterated.

