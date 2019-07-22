App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 07:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kalraj Mishra sworn in as Himachal Pradesh governor

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Union minister Kalraj Mishra was sworn in as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh in a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan here on July 22. He replaced Acharya Devvrat, who has been shifted to Gujarat.

Mishra, 78, had resigned from the Narendra Modi-led government as Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in 2017 after he crossed the age of 75, the BJP's unofficial age limit for holding an elected post.

The Uttar Pradesh leader did not contest the Lok Sabha elections this year.

Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice V Ramasubramanian administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mishra.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and new Governor's wife Satyawati Mishra were also present on the occasion.

Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore, HP Vidhan Sabha Speaker Dr Rajiv Bindal, former chief ministers Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal were also present.

The new governor was given an impressive guard of honour.

Chief Secretary B K Agarwal read out the warrant of appointment.

Secretary to the Governor Rakesh Kanwar obtained the signature of Mishra on the charge certificate.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 07:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Himachal Pradesh #India #Kalraj Mishra

