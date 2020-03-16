App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JNU students outraged as road inside campus named after Veer Savarkar

The decision to name a road inside the campus after VD Savarkar was taken on November 13, 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) leader Aishe Ghosh has slammed varsity authorities for naming a road inside the campus after nationalist leader Veer Savarkar. The board has been put up right next to a signboard pointing the way to the Subansir Hostel.

Sharing a picture of the board with the new name of the road, Ghosh tweeted: “It’s a shame to the legacy of JNU that this man’s name has been put in this university. Never did the university had space for Savarkar and his stooges and never will it have (sic).”

Hindu nationalist leader Savarkar is often criticised for siding with the imperialists during the British occupation of India and for propagating Hindutva philosophy.

Close

According to a News18 report, the decision to name a road inside the campus after VD Savarkar was taken on November 13, 2019. At the same meeting, it was decided that hostel fees for students will be increased – a move that triggered much violence on campus in the month to follow.

related news

Several other road names were proposed in the meeting, including Maharishi Valmiki Marg, Guru Ravidas Marg, Abdul Hamid Marg, Veer Shivaji Marg, Rani Abbaka Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Rani Jhansi Marg, and Maharana Pratap Marg.

Notably, the practice of naming varsity campus roads after renowned statesmen began recently during one of JNU’s executive council meetings.

JNU General Secretary Satish Chandra Yadav has dubbed it an attempt to salvage the reputation of the university, which is frequently criticised of being a hotbed for anti-national activities. He also said: “The people who joined with colonial powers at the time of freedom movement are being given this treatment in JNU. We won’t accept it.”

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 02:56 pm

tags #Jawaharlal Nehru University #JNUSU #Veer Savarkar

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.