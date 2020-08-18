JEE Main Admit Card 2020: JEE Main admit card released on jeemain.nta.nic.in, know more details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on August 17 released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The students can now download their hall ticket for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the students had filed a plea demanding postponing of the the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) exams, however, on August 17, the Supreme Court dismissed the plea saying that the postponement will put students' careers in peril.

The petition was filed demanding postponement of the examination till December 2020. Letters were also written to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Education for the same.

The JEE main exam 2020 will be conducted from September 1 to 6 while the JEE Advanced exam on September 27. The NEET examination is to be conducted on 13 September.

JEE Main is the entrance exam for admission into engineering institutes while NEET is for entry into medical colleges.



First go to the official website, jeemain.nic.in



Now click on the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – April/ September 2020 link.



Enter your application number and birth date.



Now the admit card will appear on the screen.



Now download the admit card and keep it safe for future.



Quick guide for the students on the examination day

On the examination day, the students have to bring the printout of the JEE Main Admit Card, valid photo ID and recent passport size photograph. Students failing to get these will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Students will not be allowed to bring any metal items like jewelry, ornaments, watch etc. Handbags, stationery items, electronics and communication equipment are also not allowed.