JEE Main 2020 exams: NTA to reopen applications from May 19-24; register on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency will reopen applications for individuals interested in applying for JEE Main 2020 examinations. This process will be held between May 19-24, 2020 in an attempt to enable students who couldn't fill forms earlier due to the coronavirus or dropped study-abroad plans.

This is for the JEE Main April 2020 that had been postponed to July due to coronavirus.

The institute will accept applications on its website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The facility for correction in the application form and choice of test centres in the online application form for JEE Main 2020 will be available from May 25 to 31. Corrections in the particulars of the online form will be accepted till 5 pm and submission of fee up to 11.50 pm on May 31.

Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that this extension will benefit students who have now decided to pursue their education in India.

Earlier in May 2020, Nishank had announced that the JEE Main 2020 examination will be held between July 18 and 23, 2020. The exam will be held on July 18, 20, 21, 22 and 23.

JEE Advanced which follows the main examination will be held in August 2020, the minister added. JEE Main and Advanced examinations are the entry qualification for admission into the engineering colleges across India including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several Indian students are reassessing their plans to get educated abroad. This is because there is no certainty on whether physical lectures would resume in educational institutes. Further, students are of the view that they would rather pay lower fees and attend regular classes in Indian universities rather than pay higher fees and still attend e-lectures of global institutes.

Engineering courses including BE and B.Tech in areas like software engineering, computer science and electronics are programmes for which Indian students travel abroad for education.

However, this year it is anticipated that Indian students would switch to IITs and NITs with restrictions on global travel for the time-being.

Till now, about 9,10,000 students have registered for JEE Main 2020. Admit cards are likely to be issued in due course.



