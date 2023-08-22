English
    It is my habit to fall at the feet of a sanyasi or yogi, says Rajinikanth

    The actor's remarks came in response to a query over the "controversy" surrounding his touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently during his visit to Lucknow.

    PTI
    August 22, 2023 / 12:09 AM IST

    Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday said it was his habit to fall at the feet of a 'sanyasi' or 'yogi', irrespective of the age of that person.

    The top actor's remarks came in response to a reporter's query here over the "controversy" surrounding his touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently during his visit to Lucknow.

    "Whether a sanyasi or a yogi, it is my habit to fall at their feet even if they are younger than me. That's what I did," he told reporters here.

    The actor's gesture had kicked up an online storm, especially in Tamil Nadu, as many asked if it was okay for the 72-year-old actor to touch the feet of the much younger UP CM.

    The filmstar also thanked the people for making his latest movie 'Jailer' a "grand success".

    To a question on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said he did not want to talk about politics.

