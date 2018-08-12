App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2018 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

ISRO plans to launch TV channel to promote scientific temper

The space agency will select students and organise training camps for 25 to 30 days, he said, adding during this period the students will be allowed to visit laboratory and make their small satellite.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to launch a TV channel to promote scientific temper among people and conduct training camps for school students.

"ISRO will organise capacity building programmes for students from class 8 to 10 to inculcate scientific temper among them," ISRO chief K Sivan told reporters.

The space agency will select students and organise training camps for 25 to 30 days, he said, adding during this period the students will be allowed to visit laboratory and make their small satellite.

On plans to launch ISRO TV to expand its outreach across the country, the space agency chief said, "We don't have any science TV channel. This channel will inculcate scientific temper among people."

Besides, ISRO was planning to set up an incubation centre for startups with ideas in the field of space technology.

"We want to have an incubation centre. Our aim is that the best brain and the research and development should be utilised. These startups can contribute to ISRO without joining us," Sivan said.
First Published on Aug 12, 2018 07:08 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.