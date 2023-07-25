IRCTC down: Technical glitch leaves users angry, here's how to book train tickets

Over 15 lakh reserved Railway tickets are booked daily, out of which nearly 80% tickets are booked via IRCTC.

Many train travellers on Tuesday were left fuming after the IRCTC website hit a technnical glitch. The railway ticketing agency, in a tweet, assured users that its technical team was actively working on resolving the issue.

Several users took to Twitter to complain about the IRCTC server being down at peak time. The timing of the outage reportedly clashed with slots reserved for tatkal tickets -- bookings for AC class (2A/3A/CC/EC/3E) starts at 10.00 am and for Non- AC class (SL/FC/2S), it is at 11.00 am

Outage was reported from the app too.

For several users booking, the following message was being relayed

"Due to maintenance activity e-ticketing service is not available. Please try later. For cancellation/file TDR, please call at customer care no. 14646,0755-6610661 & 0755-4090600 OR MAIL AT etickets@irctc.co.in."

What should you do if IRCTC is down?

IRCTC has tie-ups with Amazon and Makemytrip to augument its efforts for ease of ticketing. Users can log on to these sites for booking.