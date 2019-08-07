App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 08:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's monsoon rains above-average for second straight week: IMD

Overall, India has received 5% less rain than average since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's monsoon rains in the week through August 7 were above average for the second straight week, the India Meteorological Department said, easing concerns of drought, although excessive rainfall flooded some areas on the west coast.

Monsoon rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth, as agriculture forms about 15% of India's $2.5-trillion economy.

India received 28% more rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to Aug. 7, data from the IMD showed.

Overall, India has received 5% less rain than average since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.

 

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 07:48 pm

tags #Indian Meteorological Department (IMD #Indian monsoon #monsoon

