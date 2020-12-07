PlusFinancial Times
India’S Imports From China Dropped 13% In 2020, While Exports Rose 16%, Shows Chinese Customs Data

China exported about $59 billion worth of products to India from January to November, down 13 percent. The decline has slightly narrowed ompared with a 16.2 percent drop in the first 10 months of 2020

Moneycontrol News
Dec 7, 2020 / 06:29 PM IST
China’s imported goods worth $19 billion from India in the first 11 months of 2020, up 16 percent.

China's imported goods worth $19 billion from India in the first 11 months of 2020, up 16 percent.


Data released by the Chinese customs department on December 7 has revealed that India’s imports from China dropped by 13 percent in the first 11 months of 2020. At the same time, India’s exports to China rose by 16 percent despite the ongoing border conflict between the two nations and the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, reported the Hindustan Times.

According to the customs data, “China exported about $59 billion worth of products to India from January to November, down 13 percent. The decline has slightly narrowed compared with a 16.2 percent drop in the first 10 months of 2020.”

Chinese state media has reportedly suggested that India’s export to China continued to rise through this period because Beijing did not politicise the border stand-off between the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Global Times report further said this decline was also a result of “prejudicial attitude” of the Indian government towards China. The article was referring to the Centre’s moves such as increasing tariff barriers, restricting inflow of Chinese products, etc.

Galwan Valley Clash Was ‘Planned’ By China: US Panel Report


The report on the latest bilateral trade figures said Chinese exports to India fell because the coronavirus pandemic had affected internal demand in India.

The report read: “However, China’s imports from India surged by 16 percent during this period, showing that China has refrained from politicising economic interactions with the neighbouring country.”

Close

As against this, China’s imports increased during the period despite the frictions. It reportedly amounted to about $19 billion in the first 11 months, up 16 percent.

In Pics | India-China Trade Relation: A Look At Trade Between The Two Countries

Meanwhile, data culled and compiled by the Indian embassy in Beijing showed India was the largest importer of Chinese organic chemicals, unfinished diamonds, antibiotics, fish, etc in 2019.

Last year, India turned out to be the 12th largest trade partner of China, coming behind countries like Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Australia, Brazil, US, Germany, and Russia.
TAGS: #Business #Chinese goods #India #india china trade relations #India-china border standoff
first published: Dec 7, 2020 06:29 pm

