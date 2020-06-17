In pics | India-China trade relation: A look at trade between the two countries

China is India’s biggest trading partner. From goods like electrical equipment, medical equipment, fertilisers to plastic items, India relies on China for such imports. However, the relationship between the two countries has been fraught with tensions in the recent past. But after the ongoing violent stand-off between China and India in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, this relationship is likely to come under pressure. In the wake of armed clashes between India and China, let’s take a look at trade between the two countries as per the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. (Image: Reuters)