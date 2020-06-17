App
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | India-China trade relation: A look at trade between the two countries

In the wake of armed clashes between India and China, let’s take a look at trade between the two countries as per the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
China is India’s biggest trading partner. From goods like electrical equipment, medical equipment, fertilisers to plastic items, India relies on China for such imports. However, the relationship between the two countries has been fraught with tensions in the recent past. But after the ongoing violent stand-off between China and India in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, this relationship is likely to come under pressure. In the wake of armed clashes between India and China, let’s take a look at trade between the two countries as per the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. (Image: Reuters)
1/6

China is India's biggest trading partner. From goods like electrical equipment, medical equipment, fertilisers to plastic items, India relies on China for such imports. However, the relationship between the two countries has been fraught with tensions in the recent past. But after the ongoing violent stand-off between China and India in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, this relationship is likely to come under pressure. In the wake of armed clashes between India and China, let's take a look at trade between the two countries as per the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. (Image: Reuters)

Share of India’s exports to China. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/6

Share of India's exports to China. (Image: News18 Creative)

India’s share of imports from China. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/6

India's share of imports from China. (Image: News18 Creative)

What India imports from China? (Image: News18 Creative)
4/6

What India imports from China? (Image: News18 Creative)

What India exports to China? (Image: News18 Creative)
5/6

What India exports to China? (Image: News18 Creative)

Top 10 sources of imports. (Image: News18 Creative)
6/6

Top 10 sources of imports. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 04:58 pm

tags #border dispute #India china border #India China trade #India-China #India-china border tensions #Indo-China trade #Slideshow

