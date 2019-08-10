India's fuel demand rose 3.3% in July

India's fuel demand rose 3.3 percent in July compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.58 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.8 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.52 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 9.0 percent to 2.22 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 5.2 percent to 1.22 million tonnes.