India’s battle with menstrual hygiene: How sanitary market is evolving to help women break barriers

There’s lack of awareness about women’s health in India, mostly due to the taboos and superstitions associated with female genital hygiene and menstruation. For example, cervical screening, visiting a gynaecologists and vaginal discharges are still considered embarrassing among the masses.

These taboos have stigmatised female hygiene to the extent that women in most suburban and rural areas reuse old pieces of cloth during menstruation. On the other hand, the “humiliation and secrecy” about mensuration -- in both rural and urban India -- leads to the problem of improper disposal of sanitary napkins and non-biodegradable napkins can be seen accumulating on landfills.

Moreover, women avoid conversations about how negligence of personal hygiene can lead to various urinary tract infections (UTIs). These diseases can lead to major problems for under privileged women in rural areas, as visiting hospitals and undergoing various procedures can be a tedious and costly task.

Whatever be the reason, menstruation is not perceived with normalcy. Women are considered “impure”, they are asked to stay away from male family members, have to sleep on the floor, and have to stay away from the kitchen. These unreal practices followed for centuries make women vulnerable and they shy away from dealing with menstruation in the right manner.