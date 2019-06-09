App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2019 12:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Railways to provide massage service on board running trains

The service is likely to commence in 15-20 days and will be available from 6 am to 10 pm. Rs 100 each will be charged for head massage and foot massage.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

For the first time in the history of Indian Railways, massage services will be made available for passengers on board running trains.

This facility will be made available in 39 trains departing from Indore. These include Dehradun-Indore Express (14317), New Delhi-Indore Intercity Express (12416) and Indore-Amritsar Express (19325), a railway official said on June 8.

This was a proposal from the Ratlam division of Western Railway zone, the official said.

Close

"This is the first time in history of railways that we will provide massaging service for passenger comfort on running trains. It will not only increase revenue but also add passengers. Railways to earn an additional revenue of Rs 20 lakh annually and an estimated increase of Rs 90 lakh per year through additional sale of tickets from about 20,000 passenger who will be the service providers.

"This is the first time that such a contract has been signed," said Rajesh Bajpai, director, media and communication, railway board.

The service is likely to commence in 15-20 days and will be available from 6 am to 10 pm. Rs 100 each will be charged for head massage and foot massage.

Three to five massage providers will travel on each train. The railways will provide them identity cards.

This scheme is part of the railways' scheme whereby zones and divisions have been asked to come out with new and innovative ideas to generate non-fare revenue for the national transporter.
First Published on Jun 9, 2019 11:45 am

tags #India #Indian Railways

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.