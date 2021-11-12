MARKET NEWS

Indian Railways restores all train operations to pre-COVID level

Moneycontrol News
November 12, 2021 / 09:31 PM IST

The Ministry of Railways announced on November 12 that all the regular timetabled trains that are currently operating as Mail or Express Special (MSPC) and Holiday Special (HSP) train services, included in the working timetable 2021, shall be operated with regular numbers and with fare and categorisations as applicable.

A circular issued by the Railway Board stated that all second-class trains will continue to run as reserved except for any relaxation that may be granted in special cases.

As for tickets that have already been booked in advance, no difference of fare will be collected by the Railways or be refunded.

The circular read: “On already booked tickets in advance, no difference of fare either to be collected by the Railways or any refund due to already booked passengers shall be permitted.”

The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) has been requested to make necessary changes in the software to reflect the changes. Additionally, each zonal railway has been directed to ensure that necessary arrangements are made to make the details available to all the concerned staff well in advance and necessary changes are made in the database.
Tags: #Indian Railways #special trains
first published: Nov 12, 2021 09:29 pm

