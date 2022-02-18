English
    India to set up first IIT abroad in UAE under newly inked trade deal

    Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held a bilateral meeting with a delegation from the UAE on February 18 and signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

    Moneycontrol News
    February 18, 2022 / 09:05 PM IST
    Representative image.

    The government of India will be setting up an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a part of the India-UAE trade deal that was signed on February 18. This will be the first time an IIT would be established outside of the country.

    India currently has 23 IITs, which are considered to be premiere institutes and offer a range of degrees starting from BTech to doctoral programmes. The top IITs in India are IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Madras.

    India-UAE Trade Deal LIVE

    Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held a bilateral meeting and signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the UAE delegation led by Minister of Economy, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri & Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

    The deal highlighted that the two nations will also set up an India–UAE cultural council to facilitate and promote cultural projects, cross-cultural exchanges, exhibitions, among others.

    Both India and the UAE have also agreed to support each other’s clean energy missions and set up a joint hydrogen task force to scale up technologies, primarily that of producing green hydrogen.
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 09:02 pm

