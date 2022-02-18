India-UAE Trade Deal LIVE : Pact will boost bilateral trade to $100 billion in 5 years

February 18, 2022 / 07:55 PM IST

completed in record time, having been officially launched in September 2021. The agreement will be signed by commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and the UAE’s minister of economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri. CEPA acts as a precursor to a major Free Trade Deal (FTA) between the oil-rich Gulf nation and India. The much anticipated virtual summit is taking place at a time when India is celebrating 75 years of independence and the UAE is marking its Year of The 50th which shall last till March 31, 2022.

: India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will firm up a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) today during a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan. This is the first major trade deal that has been implemented by the Modi government and whose negotiations have been