    February 18, 2022 / 07:55 PM IST

    India-UAE Trade Deal LIVE : Pact will boost bilateral trade to $100 billion in 5 years

    India-UAE Trade Deal LIVE: The CEPA is likely to include areas like trade, investment, goods and services. UAE is India's third-largest trade partner, and bilateral trade and investment ties are expected to see significant enhancements, through this deal.

    India-UAE Trade Deal LIVE: India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will firm up a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) today during a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan. This is the first major trade deal that has been implemented by the Modi government and whose negotiations have been
    completed in record time, having been officially launched in September 2021. The agreement will be signed by commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and the UAE’s minister of economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri. CEPA acts as a precursor to a major Free Trade Deal (FTA) between the oil-rich Gulf nation and India. The much anticipated virtual summit is taking place at a time when India is celebrating 75 years of independence and the UAE is marking its Year of The 50th which shall last till March 31, 2022.
    • February 18, 2022 / 08:24 PM IST

      India UAE Trade Deal Updates | Happy that both countries signed the CEPA today: PM Modi

      I am very happy that both our countries have signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement today. It is noteworthy that India & UAE was able to conclude negotiations on such an important agreement in less than 3 months: PM Modi during India-UAE virtual summit 

    • February 18, 2022 / 08:23 PM IST

      India UAE Trade Deal Updates | PM Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan hold a virtual summit

    • February 18, 2022 / 07:57 PM IST

      India UAE Trade Deal Updates | IIT to be established in UAE 

      As part of the deal, an Indian Institute of Technology will be established in UAE. Along with that, a joint Hydrogen Taskforce will be established to scale up the technology. 

    • February 18, 2022 / 07:53 PM IST

      India UAE Trade Deal Updates | Joint Statement Issued by India & UAE 

      • The deal will boost bilateral trade to $100 billion in 5 years
      • It will expedite work on a dedicated investment zone for UAE companies 
      • Joint ventures will focus on setting up a food corridor 
      • A dedicated India Mart will be there in Jebel Ali Free Zone
      • The partnership will support energy transition and work on low carbon future

    • February 18, 2022 / 07:37 PM IST

      India UAE Trade Deal Updates | India UAE's FTA  expected to reduce import duties

      India and UAE have just signed a Free Trade Agreement that will reduce import duties on the majority of Indian exports to the country. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is the first major trade deal signed by the Narendra Modi government since first coming to power in 2014. The deal was signed in New Delhi by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UAE's Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri. While it cuts import duties on a wide range of products, the government expects it to especially boost the export of gems and jewellery, and apparels to the UAE and raise total trade up to $100 billion in the next 5-years

    • February 18, 2022 / 07:26 PM IST

      Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

      Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal held a bilateral meeting and signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the UAE delegation led by Minister of Economy, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri & Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

    • February 18, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST

      India UAE Trade Deal Updates | The expected time of the signing ceremony of the deal is 7:30 pm 

    • February 18, 2022 / 05:32 PM IST

      India UAE Trade Deal Updates | CEPA to unleash India-UAE economic potential, boost trade to USD 100 billion: India's envoy

      The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement is a pathbreaking pact that will unleash the economic potential between India and the UAE, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir said on Thursday. The CEPA is likely to boost trade between India and the UAE from USD 60 billion to USD 100 billion in the next five years, said Ambassador Sudhir, reported PTI.

