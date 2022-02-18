India signs free trade agreement with UAE

India has signed a trade pact with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that will reduce import duties on the majority of Indian exports to the country. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is the first major trade deal signed by the Narendra Modi government since first coming to power in 2014.

The deal was signed in New Delhi by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UAE's Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri. While it cuts import duties on a wide range of products, the government expects it to especially boost the export of gems and jewellery, and apparels to the UAE and raise total trade up to $100 billion in the next 5-years.

UAE is India's third-largest trade partner globally, after the United States and China. Bilateral trade between both nations stood at $43.3 billion as of 2020-21 and is spread across thousands of traded items. In 2019-20, the pre-pandemic year, trade between the two countries was estimated at $59 billion.

Top-level push

The deal found a major mention in the India-UAE virtual summit hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces & Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, earlier in the day.

Negotiations on the deal have been completed in record time, having been officially launched in September 2021. The latest deal is an ‘early harvest’ component of a far more comprehensive trade and economic partnership deal in the future. An early harvest trade deal is one in which both parties sign off on a set of relatively easily achievable deliverables.

Moneycontrol had reported earlier that negotiations were almost complete and Modi was set to inaugurate the pact during his planned visit to the UAE and Kuwait in early January.