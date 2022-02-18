English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    India-UAE Summit | Dedicated investment zones, joint Hydrogen task force, cooperation in e-biz announced

    India has committed to opening a new Indian Institute of Technolgy would be set up in the UAE, while the UAE would invest more in India's health sector. Both nations have also decided to focus more on strengthening supply chains for medical supplies and agri trade.

    Subhayan Chakraborty
    February 18, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST
    File Image of PM Narendra Modi in the UAE Image: MEA Twitter

    File Image of PM Narendra Modi in the UAE Image: MEA Twitter

    Dedicated investment zones in both nations, a joint Hydrogen Task Force,  and mutual collaboration and promotion of critical technologies such as e-businesses and e-payment solutions have featured among a large bouquet of cooperation measures, announced at the India-UAE joint summit on February 18.

    The virtual summit was hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan.

    Apart from the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between India and the UAE on Friday, both nations also committed to expedite work on a dedicated investment zone for UAE companies in India, the Joint Vision Statement released after the summit, said.

    They will also push for joint ventures with a focus on setting up a food corridor and the establishment of a dedicated India Mart in Jebel Ali Free Zone, in Dubai.

    The nations also committed to creating investment opportunities for Indian investors in establishing specialized industrial advanced technology zones in Abu Dhabi, with a specific focus in areas of logistics & services, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, agriculture, agri-tech, steel, and aluminum.

    Close

    Related stories

    In what is a first among India's bilateral cooperation frameworks till now, India and the UAE have committed to expanding cooperation and collaborating on critical technologies. This will involve mutually promoting e-businesses and e-payment solutions. Both governments will also promote start-ups from both countries.

    Climate and energy 

    Both nations have also agreed to support each other’s clean energy missions and establish a joint Hydrogen Task Force to help scale up technologies, with a special focus on the production of Green Hydrogen.

    Taking forward the energy partnership between the nations, India and the UAE have also decided to promote collaboration opportunities to support India’s energy requirements, including new energies, and ensure the provision of affordable and secure energy supplies to India’s growing economy, the Statement said.

    Crucially, mutual support in energy transition and focused work on a low-carbon future has also been mentioned.

    Health and education

    Taking forward the budding partnership in distributing vaccines and Covid supplies both nations saw during the second wave, they have now also agreed to collaborate in research, production, and development of reliable supply chains for vaccines. This will be followed up by enhanced investments by UAE entities in India as well as collaboration in providing health care in underprivileged countries.

    This focus on supply chains would also be extended to enhance the resilience and reliability of food supply chains. "Both nations agreed to expand cooperation through enhanced bilateral food & agriculture trade and, promote and strengthen the infrastructure and dedicated logistic services connecting farms to ports to final destinations in the UAE," the statement said.

    In an interesting move, it has been decided that an Indian Institute of Technology will be set up in the UAE. Enhanced cooperation in skill development has also been stressed on, 'so as to align with the market needs and address the changing needs for the future of work'.

    Both nations also agreed to enhance maritime cooperation contributing to the maintenance of peace and security in the region. They reaffirmed joint commitment to the fight against extremism and terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, in all forms, at both regional and international levels.
    Subhayan Chakraborty has been regularly reporting on international trade, diplomacy and foreign policy, for the past 6 years. He has also extensively covered evolving industry and government issues. He was earlier with Business Standard newspaper.
    Tags: #agri-trade #CEPA #Food Security #hydrogen mission #IIT #India-UAE #investment #medicine supply chain
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 08:10 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.