Last Updated : Jun 23, 2018 06:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

India summons Pakistan deputy HC over denial to envoy to meet pilgrims

Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah was summoned and a strong protest was lodged at the denial of access to Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and consular officials to visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India today summoned Pakistan's Deputy High Commissioner here and lodged a strong protest over the denial of access to its envoy in Islamabad and consular officials to visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib and meet visiting Indian pilgrims. A strong protest was also registered by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad over the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah was summoned and a strong protest was lodged at the denial of access to Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and consular officials to visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province and meet the Indian pilgrims despite a travel permission having been granted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, it said.
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 05:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pakistan #world

