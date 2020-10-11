172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|india-school-reopening-status-these-states-will-not-allow-schools-to-resume-just-yet-5948801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2020 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India school reopening status: These states will not allow schools to resume just yet

Under the latest unlock guidelines, schools and coaching institutes in India will be allowed to reopen in a phased manner from October 15. States and union territories have been given a free hand to decide whether to reopen schools and coaching institutes.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

The Ministry of Education has issued detailed guidelines about the standard operating procedures (SOPs) that will have to be followed in schools once physical classes resume amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Under the latest unlock guidelines, schools and coaching institutes in India will be allowed to reopen in a phased manner from October 15. States and union territories have been given a free hand to decide whether to reopen schools and coaching institutes.

While the central government has allowed phased reopening of schools from October 15, ultimately the state governments will decide. So individual states could decide to keep schools shut.

Close

Here are the states that are allowing schools to reopen:

related news

Gujarat: The Gujarat government is likely to consider reopening schools only after Diwali, a senior official has said.

Vinod Rao, secretary, state education department, said there was no immediate plan to reopen schools.

"We are not doing this immediately. We will consider reopening schools only after Diwali (vacation) after assessing the coronavirus situation," Rao told.


Here are the states that are not allowing schools to reopen:

Goa: The Goa government will take a decision on reopening schools only after consulting all the stakeholders including teachers, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.

Teachers' associations are opposed to restarting physical classes immediately, fearing it would be impossible to maintain social distancing in schools.

Amid rising coronavirus cases, the safety of students is of paramount importance, Sawant told.



Delhi: All schools in the national capital will remain closed till October 31 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi government officials said on Sunday.


The Delhi government had earlier extended the school closure till October 5, though the Centre had permitted calling students of classes 9 to 12 to schools on a voluntary basis from September 21.


"The Directorate of Education (DoE) has been directed to extend the ongoing closure of schools till Oct 31. Formal orders to this effect will be issued by DoE tomorrow," an official at the Deputy Chief Minister's office said.


Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also holds the education portfolio.



Maharashtra: As the coronavirus cases continue to rise in Maharashtra, state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said schools will not reopen in the state before Diwali.


Maharashtra has till now reported 15,17,434 COVID-19 cases and 40,040 deaths due to the disease.


The Centre on March 16 announced closure of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.


It has now allowed graded reopening of schools from October 15.



Chhatisgarh:  The Chhattisgarh government has said schools in the state will continue to remain closed till further orders in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a move welcomed by many parents.

As per the Centre's guidelines, state governments can take decision about reopening of schools after October 15.However, the Chhattisgarh cabinet on Thursday decided that in view of the pandemic situation in the state, schools will continue to remain shut.


First Published on Oct 11, 2020 12:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #schools #Schools reopening #Unlock 5

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.