India school reopening status: These states will not allow schools to resume just yet

The Ministry of Education has issued detailed guidelines about the standard operating procedures (SOPs) that will have to be followed in schools once physical classes resume amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Under the latest unlock guidelines, schools and coaching institutes in India will be allowed to reopen in a phased manner from October 15. States and union territories have been given a free hand to decide whether to reopen schools and coaching institutes.

While the central government has allowed phased reopening of schools from October 15, ultimately the state governments will decide. So individual states could decide to keep schools shut.

Here are the states that are allowing schools to reopen:

Vinod Rao, secretary, state education department, said there was no immediate plan to reopen schools. "We are not doing this immediately. We will consider reopening schools only after Diwali (vacation) after assessing the coronavirus situation," Rao told.

Here are the states that are not allowing schools to reopen: Goa: The

: The Goa government will take a decision on reopening schools only after consulting all the stakeholders including teachers, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said. Teachers' associations are opposed to restarting physical classes immediately, fearing it would be impossible to maintain social distancing in schools. Amid rising coronavirus cases, the safety of students is of paramount importance, Sawant told.



The Delhi government had earlier extended the school closure till October 5, though the Centre had permitted calling students of classes 9 to 12 to schools on a voluntary basis from September 21.

"The Directorate of Education (DoE) has been directed to extend the ongoing closure of schools till Oct 31. Formal orders to this effect will be issued by DoE tomorrow," an official at the Deputy Chief Minister's office said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also holds the education portfolio.