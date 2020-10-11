Schools won't reopen in Goa unless everybody is on board: Govt

Teachers' associations are opposed to restarting physical classes immediately, fearing it would be impossible to maintain social distancing in schools.
PTI
The Goa government will take a decision on reopening schools only after consulting all the stakeholders including teachers, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.
Teachers' associations are opposed to restarting physical classes immediately, fearing it would be impossible to maintain social distancing in schools.Amid rising coronavirus cases, the safety of students is of paramount importance, Sawant told
First Published on Oct 11, 2020 09:21 am