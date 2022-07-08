India has diligently worked to achieve green targets set in Paris: Bhupender Yadav

India has diligently worked to achieve the targets it had set at the UN climate conference in 2015 to fight climate change, Union Environment Bhupender Yadav said on Friday.

Launching the 'Hariyali Mahotsav' here, he said India has set an example before the world of how mindful consumption of natural resources can turn the earth green.

The minister said though India is home to 17 per cent of the global population, it accounts for only 4 per cent of global carbon emissions. "India has diligently worked to achieve the target of 175 GW renewable capacity set in 2015 in Paris (climate conference). We have now set a target to increase renewable capacity to 500 gigawatts by 2030," he said.

Union Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey said overexploitation of natural resources by the western world has created challenges for the present generation. Per capita emissions in India stand at half a tonne as against the global average of four tonnes, he said.

"Therefore, we are not responsible for climate change but we have accepted the challenge to fight it," he said. Yadav said India is home to all Asiatic lions, 60 per cent of tigers and elephants. "We have 52 national tiger reserves and 32 elephant reserves." Yadav said India is home to all Asiatic lions, 60 per cent of tigers and elephants.

He also said the ban on single-use plastic items which came into force on July 1 has received the support of everyone. The Hariyali Mahotsav is being organized to create awareness about the importance of trees and green cover.

The programme involves plantation activities at 75 city forests, 75 km of road length around 75 police establishments, 75 schools in Delhi and 75 degraded sites across the country.