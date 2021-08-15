Independence Day 2021: Anti-drone systems installed at Red Fort on I-Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15 to celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

The Police installed anti-drone systems at the Red Fort on Independence Day to provide protection against any drone activity. This comes after the recent terror attack at the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Jammu airport.

In what was the first instance of Pakistan-based terrorists deploying drones to strike vital installations, two bombs were dropped at the IAF station in Jammu in the early hours of June 27, causing minor injuries to two airmen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15 to celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day.

For all the highlights of PM Modi's Independence Day address, click here

The multi-layered security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, canine units, and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings, had been placed around the Mughal-era fort, and adherence to social distancing norms was a must during the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 350 cameras had been installed and their footage was being monitored round-the-clock through two police control rooms situated in and around the fort area, police said.

Also, read | PM Narendra Modi sets 2047 target for becoming ‘energy independent’

The Delhi Police had erected a huge wall of shipping containers decorated with graffiti for the first time earlier this month at the main gate of Red Fort for security reasons. The containers had been placed in such a way that no one will be able to see inside the premises of the fort when the prime minister addresses the nation. Nobody will be able to peek inside the fort from Chandani Chowk and adjoining areas, the police said.

The move came in view of the January 26 event when many farmers protesting against farm bills reached the Red Fort driving tractors, entered the monument, and hoisted a religious flag.

Also read | India takes pride in largest vaccination programme in the world: PM Narendra Modi

Over 70 police vehicles -- including PCR vans, 'PRAKHAR' vans, and QRT (Quick Reaction Team) vans -- had been stationed at the area as part of the security deployment along with intensified patrolling by police personnel on motorcycles, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)