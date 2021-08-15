India Independence Day 2021 LIVE Updates: PM Modi says ‘Sabka Prayaas’ crucial for ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’

August 15, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

gold medal, along with 31 other athletes was present at the Red Fort. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony at the Red Fort will be attended by few people by following strict safety protocols and social distancing measures. For the first time ever, as soon as the tricolour is hoisted by PM Modi, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Mi-17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Amrut formation. On the eve of Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind talked about the coronavirus pandemic and said that the country is yet to come out of its devastating effects. He asserted this is the time for extra care and caution, and people should not let their guard down. He also sought to address the concerns raised by protesting farmers' unions against the three contentious farm laws, saying the series of agricultural marketing reforms will empower our annadata' farmers and help them get better price for their produce. He also lauded the athletes who participated in Tokyo Olympics for their "stellar" performance.

Independence Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort today (August 15) after unfurling the national flag to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day. This was his eighth Independence Day address after taking the office of the PM. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who created history at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics by winning the