MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
August 15, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

India Independence Day 2021 LIVE Updates: PM Modi says ‘Sabka Prayaas’ crucial for ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’

Independence Day 2021 LIVE Updates: India is going to launch 'Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti National Master Plan' of Rs 100 lakh crore that will bring employment opportunities for youth and help in holistic infrastructure growth, says PM Narendra Modi

Independence Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort today (August 15) after unfurling the national flag to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day. This was his eighth Independence Day address after taking the office of the PM. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who created history at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics by winning the
gold medal, along with 31 other athletes was present at the Red Fort. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony at the Red Fort will be attended by few people by following strict safety protocols and social distancing measures. For the first time ever, as soon as the tricolour is hoisted by PM Modi, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Mi-17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Amrut formation. On the eve of Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind talked about the coronavirus pandemic and said that the country is yet to come out of its devastating effects. He asserted this is the time for extra care and caution, and people should not let their guard down. He also sought to address the concerns raised by protesting farmers' unions against the three contentious farm laws, saying the series of agricultural marketing reforms will empower our annadata' farmers and help them get better price for their produce. He also lauded the athletes who participated in Tokyo Olympics for their "stellar" performance. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates of Independence Day 2021.
  • August 15, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST

    Independence Day 2021 LIVE Updates | Congress president Sonia Gandhi hoists the national flag at party headquarters in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi is also present.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 15, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

    Independence Day 2021 LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that preparations are underway for holding assembly elections in the future in Jammu and Kashmir, where development is now visible on the ground.
    "Giving fair opportunities to the potential of all, this is the real spirit of democracy. Be it Jammu or Kashmir, where the balance of development is now visible on the ground. The Delimitation Commission has been constituted in Jammu and Kashmir and preparations are on for holding assembly elections in the future," the prime minister has said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

    Read more | Preparations underway for holding assembly elections in J&K: PM Narendra Modi

  • August 15, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST

    Independence Day 2021 LIVE Updates | BJP national president JP Nadda hoists the national flag at party headquarters

  • August 15, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

    Independence Day 2021 LIVE Updates | PM Modi announces Rs 100 lakh cr Gatishakti scheme for holistic infra growth

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a Rs 100 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti initiative which will create employment opportunities for the country's youth and help in a holistic infrastructure growth. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort here on the 75th Independence Day, Modi said along with modernisation, India also needs to adopt a holistic approach in infrastructure building. The Prime Minister said that the Gatishakti-National Master Plan will be announced in the coming days. The over Rs 100 lakh crore Gatishakti initiative will "bring employment opportunities for youth and help in holistic infrastructure growth", he said.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 15, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

    Independence Day 2021 LIVE Updates | In these past 74 years of independence from British rule, India overcame many hurdles and gained global recognition in several fields. As the country celebrates its 75th Independence day today, let's take pride in what India has achieved so far.

    Sports to Railway infra, India's biggest achievements in last 74 years 

  • August 15, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST

    Independence Day 2021 LIVE Updates | Earlier in his speech on 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "Our actions today will determine our future. Our today will set the theme of our 100 years of India's Independence. Nothing can stop India's dreams and aspirations from being fulfilled in the 21st century. Our strength is our vitality, our strength is our solidarity. Our life force, nation first, is our spirit."

  • August 15, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

    Independence Day 2021 LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves the dais after NCC cadets sing the National Anthem.

  • August 15, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

    Independence Day 2021 LIVE Updates | JUST IN: PM Narendra Modi concludes his address to the nation on the 75th Independence Day at Red Fort

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 15, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

    Independence Day 2021 LIVE Updates | PM Narendra Modi at Red Fort: It was a historic decision to change Article 370. Be it GST- the system that frees the country from the tax trap or OROP for our military comrades, or peaceful resolution of Shri Ramjanmabhoomi case, we have seen all this come true in the last few years

  • August 15, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Independence Day 2021 LIVE Updates | PM Narendra Modi at Red Fort: When we talk about Jal Sanrakshan, we all have to work towards saving water. We all have to focus on digital transactions. We all have to work towards promoting 'Local4Vocal'. We all have to work together, and actively participate in government initiatives.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.