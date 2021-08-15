MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

PM Narendra Modi sets 2047 target for becoming 'energy independent'

Delivering his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India spends over Rs 12 lakh crore on energy imports every year.

PTI
August 15, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST
Independence Day 2021 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the national flat at Red Fort. (Image: Twitter/@mygovindia)

Independence Day 2021 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the national flat at Red Fort. (Image: Twitter/@mygovindia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday set a target of becoming 'energy independent' by 2047 through a mix of electric mobility, gas-based economy, doping ethanol in petrol and making the country a hub for hydrogen production.

Delivering his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said India spends over Rs 12 lakh crore on energy imports every year.

"For India to progress, for Atmanirbhar Bharat, energy independence is the call of the hour," he said. "India has to take a pledge that it will be energy independent by the year we celebrate 100th year of Independence." The roadmap for that is to increase usage of natural gas in the economy, setting up a network of CNG and piped natural gas network across the country, blending 20 per cent ethanol in petrol and electric mobility, he said.

The country has achieved the target of 100 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity ahead of the target, Modi added.

India Independence Day 2021 LIVE Updates
PTI
Tags: #Independence Day 2021 #India #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister
first published: Aug 15, 2021 09:43 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to Lead Startup Investments?

The Private Market Show | How to Lead Startup Investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.