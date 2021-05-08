In-Depth | COVID-19 social media helplines — a space for both good Samaritans and cybercriminals

However, there is always a flip side; for some people feeding off the dead and the dying, the infirm and the helpless, such devastation presents endless opportunities.
A group of racketeers have seen this as an appropriate time to make hay and to feed on the vulnerability of others. Cybercriminals are working overtime, as instances of fraud involving vaccines and donations, among others, is on the rise.
One of the many who took the initiative to provide support to the needy, Mahi Malvankar, 23, an Instagram user recounts her experience with cyber fraud. “My friend called and verified a lead who was selling Tocilizumab (a drug for COVID-19 treatment) in Mumbai and Delhi. She forwarded the contact of this person to me and other people who needed it. I then forwarded it further to my friend and soon the person's number reached quite a few people. He promised to deliver Tocilizumab the very next day for which he even took an advance of Rs 25,000 and Rs 60,000 from two different families in desperate need. The next day, he blocked them and stopped receiving calls. When contacted from a different number, he still claimed to be a genuine seller of the drug,” Malvankar narrates.
Experts warn against instances where cybercriminals fake initiatives, ask for contributions and then vamoose. Such incidents are on the rise.
“From the onset of the second COVID-19 wave, there’s a peak in cyber fraud cases where scammers pose as ‘verified’ contacts for COVID supplies, be it medical oxygen, plasma or antiviral drugs. Taking advantage of families in distress and in dire need of medical supplies for their suffering loved ones, these fraudsters ask for advance online payment and then disappear,” explains Ehraz Ahmed, a cybersecurity researcher and tech entrepreneur.
“As those in need and distress are not in the frame of mind to think clearly at that point, a little persuasion from these racketeers inveigles them in their trap and money is extorted,” Ahmed adds.
A resident doctor treating patients suffering from COVID-19, writes down notes during his 27-hour shift at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi on May 1, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)