In-Depth | COVID-19 social media helplines — a space for both good Samaritans and cybercriminals

With curbs in place to control the virus' transmission, social media has proved to be one of the few mediums for people in distress to find help, as travel is not an option.

From fetching oxygen to antiviral drugs and organizing virtually-impossible-to-get hospital beds, home cooked meals for frontline workers and those quarantining at home, social networking platforms are emerging as the answer to all needs.

The past few weeks are an evidence that the social media community has the potential to keep its communal, political and religious differences aside and offer help without discrimination.

Several platforms are also rolling out innovative features to help people, as India faces an unprecedented, massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

Social media giants like Facebook, Twitter and Indian startups, including Koo and Chingari, have deployed new features by providing information on possible COVID-19 resources.

The Indian video sharing app Chingari has launched an alternative to Clubhouse called Fireside, which will allow users to communicate in an audio format with each other. The app will have 24x7 COVID-19 helpline rooms where users can drop in at any time with their requests or questions.

Sumit Ghosh, CEO and co-founder, Fireside and Chingari, told the Business Standard: "The pandemic has imbued uncertainty and isolation, leaving people craving for human interaction. Fireside enables users to listen to the voice of their loved ones by bridging emotional gaps, leaving them touched and connected. With a keen focus on building rich communities, Fireside aims to cater to the Indian market with clubs and groups that are tailored to suit local needs and sensibilities.”

A woman with a breathing problem waits to receive oxygen support for free at a Gurudwara, amid the second wave of COVID-19 cases in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on April 24, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)