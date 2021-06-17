In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

Image: AP

India’s COVID-19 case tally exceeded 2.97 crore with 67,208 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s June 17 update. Less than one lakh new cases for the 10th day in a row.

As many as 2,330 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours (includes backlog cases from Maharashtra), new recoveries at 1,03,570 in the same period, the latest release showed. Recoveries outnumber the daily new cases for the 35th consecutive day.

More than 26.55 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the June 17 update, with 34,63,961 new vaccinations in 24 hours.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 81 percent are recipients of their first dose while 19 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra administered the most vaccine doses at 2.67 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2.42 crore and Gujarat at 2.10 crore.

India now has 8,26,740 active cases (lowest after 71 days) with a fall of 38,692 cases in 24 hours, as per the June 17 update.

Karnataka has the highest number of active cases at 1,51,587 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 1,39,744 and Tamil Nadu at 1,14,335. These three states account for 49 percent of active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most new cases at 13,270 in the last 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu (10,448), Maharashtra (10,107), Karnataka (7,345) and Andhra Pradesh (6,617). These five states accounted for 71 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra reported the most 1,236 new deaths (999 deaths previously uncounted), as per the June 17 update, followed by Tamil Nadu (270), Karnataka (148), Kerala (147) and West Bengal (69). These five states account for 80 percent of all the new deaths reported in the country.

Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh and Lakshadweep did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 2.84 crore with the recovery rate at 95.9 percent. Tamil Nadu recorded the most 21,058 new recoveries, followed by Karnataka (17,913), Kerala (15,689), Maharashtra (10,567) and Andhra Pradesh (10,228).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 3,81,903 as per June 17 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 19 lakh daily tests reported on June 16 with more than 38.52 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 17.78 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 38.48 lakh deaths. Over 1.16 crore active cases have been reported across the world as on date with the US accounting for the most (44 percent), followed by India (7 percent).