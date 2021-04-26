In charts | COVID-19 cases in India, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India has witnessed a resurgence in COVID-19 infections since mid-February (File image)

India’s COVID-19 case tally is now above 1.73 crore with 3,52,991 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s April 26, 2021, update. New cases above 3 lakh mark for the fifth consecutive day, highest single-day rise reported in the world.

India reported 2,812 new deaths (highest till date) and 2,19,272 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release shows. More than 14.19 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the April 26 update, with 9,95,288 new vaccinations reported.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 84 percent are recipients of their first dose while 16 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most nearly 14.3 million vaccine doses, followed by Rajasthan (12.3 million) and Uttar Pradesh (11.8 million).

India now has 28,13,658 active cases, with an increase of 1,30,907 cases in 24 hours as per the April 26 update. Maharashtra now reports the most (7,00,207 or 25 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Uttar Pradesh (2,97,616) and Karnataka (2,62,181).

Maharashtra reported the most (66,191 or 19 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Uttar Pradesh (35,311), Karnataka (34,804), Kerala (28,469) and Delhi (22,933). These five states account for 53 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Maharashtra also reported the most 832 or 30 percent new deaths as per April 26 update, followed by Delhi (350), Uttar Pradesh (206), Chhattisgarh (199), and Gujarat (157). These five states account for 62 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

Six states and union territories did not report any deaths today. These include Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The total recoveries in India are now over 1.43 crore while the recovery rate further slides down to 82.6 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 61,450 new recoveries, followed by Uttar Pradesh (25,633), Delhi (21,071), Chhattisgarh (11,595), and Madhya Pradesh (11,324).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 1,95,123 as per April 26 update. The mortality rate stands at 1.1 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.5 percent). Over 14 lakh daily tests reported as on April 25 with more than 27.93 crore tests carried out till date.

Globally, more than 14.77 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 31.22 lakh deaths. Over 1.89 crore active cases reported across the world as of date with the US accounting for the most (36 percent), followed by India (15 percent).