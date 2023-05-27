IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in 3 northern states, no heatwave conditions over next 5 days; details here

The bulletin was issued hours after incessant rainfall erupted in Delhi (Representative image)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest bulletin issued on May 27, predicted heavy rainfall in three northern states over the next couple of days, while noting that there will be "no heatwave conditions" to be witnessed in any part of the country over the next five days.

"Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Haryana and northeast Rajasthan on 27th (of May), and northwest Uttar Pradesh on May 27 and 28," the weather department said.

As per the forecast, hailstorm is also "very likely" at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh on May 27 and over north Rajasthan on May 28-29.

The bulletin was issued hours after incessant rainfall erupted in Delhi, bringing the morning temperature to as low as 19.3 degrees Celsius.

The IMD, while noting that a western disturbance is lying over neighbouring Pakistan, said light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds is likely to be witnessed over parts of northwest India over the next 4-5 days.

In the northeast, light to moderate rainfall is also expected to continue over parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 24 hours, IMD stated in the bulletin issued at 2 pm.

In east India, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on May 27. In the southern part of the country, heavy rainfall is predicted in isolated pockets of Kerala between May 27 and 29, and over south interior Karnataka on May 29, the bulletin added.

The rainfall activity has been combined with a dip in temperature in north and central India. The maximum temperatures were "below normal by 6-8°C", the IMD said.

The southwest monsoon wind, which marks the onset of the country's rainfall season, is advancing towards mainland India. "Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next two days," the weather department noted.

IMD had last week said that the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala, which is the rainfall-laden winds' first stop over mainland India, has been slightly delayed. The onset over the coastal state is expected on June 4, instead of the usual arrival date of May 31.