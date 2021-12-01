IIT Madras students receive highest-ever 176 offers during first session of campus recruitment

File image

Students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Madras, one of the top higher educational institutes of the country, received 176 offers during the first session of campus placement on December 1.

This is the highest-ever number of offers received in the institute's history during the first session on day one of its recruitment season.

"This is higher than any of the preceding academic years," IIT Madras said in an official release, adding that it is 43 percent higher than the previous year. During the preceding academic year of 2020-21, 123 offers were made by 22 companies in the same period, it said.

The phase I of placements is expected to continue till December 10, 2021, the institute added.

The 176 recruitment offers during the first session were received from 34 companies, including 11 international offers from four firms.

Notably, IIT Madras students have also received 231 pre-placement offers (PPOs) this year, which takes the total number of job offers to 407 so far.

"This fantastic performance by our students is a testament to their academic training and quality, and the value that they bring to their recruiters," Prof. C S Shankar Ram, Advisor (Training and Placement), IIT Madras, said.

The main recruiters of this year’s first session include Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Bain and Company, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co, and McKinsey.

In the second and final slot of day one of the placement season - that is being held from 4 pm to mid-night today - 32 companies are recruiting for 68 profiles. These companies include Amazon, Groww, Flipkart, Intel, Samsung and Twitter.

"The institute placement team has worked tirelessly to ensure the best possible job opportunities for our students. I hope that we continue to place more students in jobs that meet their aspirations over the next few days," Prof. Ram added.

A total of 1,498 students have registered for placements in the 2021-22 academic year, across different streams of study. The total number of companies that have registered for phase I of placements is 382. They will be recruiting for a total of 738 profiles, IIT Madras said.

Sharing his experience on the online placement process this year, Mr. S. Sidhartha Narayan, Academic Affairs Secretary and an Under Graduate student in Engineering Physics, IIT Madras, said.

“The placement drive is being conducted virtually for the second time this year. The response from the recruiters has been great as always and the team is better prepared," said S Sidhartha Narayan, who is pursuing an undergraduate course in Engineering Physics at the institute.